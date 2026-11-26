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Gordon Ramsay is known for shouting at chefs, serving up Michelin-starred dishes and making contestants sweat in the kitchen. But now, the celebrity chef is preparing to take on a different kind of challenge: hosting Top Gear.

The BBC announced that Ramsay will lead the revival of its popular motoring programme, which is expected to return to television in 2028.

While fans might associate him more with Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, Ramsay is actually a passionate car enthusiast with a lifelong interest in motorsports.

According to the BBC, filming for the new series will begin in 2027, with adventures planned across the United Kingdom and other parts of the world.

And yes, the mysterious racing driver known as The Stig will also be making a return.

Ramsay Is No Stranger To Top Gear

This isn’t exactly Ramsay’s first time around the Top Gear track.

The chef has appeared on the programme three times before, including during its 2002 revival, when Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were among its presenters.

Ramsay also holds a racing licence and has participated in motorsport events. His impressive car collection reportedly includes several Aston Martins and Ferraris, a Porsche and even a McLaren Senna.

Speaking about his appointment, Ramsay revealed that his love for cars started during childhood, when he grew up near the famous Silverstone racing circuit in England.

He recalled climbing over fences to catch a glimpse of the racing action, which eventually sparked his interest in cars, motorsport and engineering.

Ramsay said he hopes to bring fresh energy to the programme while preserving its trademark combination of surprises, entertainment and chaos.

Top Gear Returns After A Long Break

The announcement also marks an important new chapter for Top Gear, which has been off the air since 2022.

Production was paused following a serious accident involving former presenter Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, who suffered significant facial and rib injuries while filming at Dunsfold Aerodrome in December that year.

Flintoff had been presenting the show alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

The BBC has yet to reveal who will join Ramsay as co-presenters in the new series.

For now, fans will have to wait until 2028 to see whether Ramsay’s famously fiery personality translates into the kind of on-screen chemistry that made Top Gear a global hit.

One thing is certain: if a car doesn’t perform up to his expectations, we can probably expect a few choice words.

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