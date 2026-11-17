Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In celebration of the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, Grab Malaysia proudly brought together the largest gathering of Marvel Fans at Bukit Bintang today to turn up the anticipation ahead of the film’s release in Malaysia, with the activation also kicking off Grab Malaysia’s “Assemble To Save” campaign.

Marvel fans gather in the streets near Lot 10, Bukit Bintang, during Grab Malaysia’s countdown celebration for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel fans of all ages assembled in the streets near Lot 10 for an exciting celebration, with four dedicated fans receiving a best-dressed award for their eye-catching looks.

The Sound of Doomsday saw fans treated to a live string orchestra performance of the iconic Avengers theme.

This was followed by the Doomsday Countdown Clock, counting down to the film’s release on 17 December, before being dramatically taken over to reveal Grab Malaysia’s “Assemble To Save” campaign across Bukit Bintang’s iconic digital billboard.

Fans also won prizes in the Avengers Fan Challenge Trivia Game, when they showed off their knowledge of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, which also doubled as a wildcard to win merchandise via Grab’s Group Ride challenge.

It only takes two!

Complete a minimum of 2 Group Rides to unlock a complimentary ticket to Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday!

Marvel fans, cosplayers and the Selangor & KL Orchestra & Choir in Bukit Bintang.

Grab’s “Assemble To Save” campaign, live from 15 November to 20 December 2026, invites you to Assemble your squad to ride together, and save up to 40% on every trip with Group Ride. Access a slew of potential rewards with your rides, from a ticket to the upcoming movie, all the way to a limited-edition Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday Varsity Jacket.

As Malaysians count the days to 17 December, don’t forget to also count your savings with Grab’s Group Rides, and stand a chance to win not-to-be-missed merchandise along the way.

Grab Malaysia’s “Assemble To Save” campaign poster in conjunction with the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.