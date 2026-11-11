11 Malaysian TikTok Creators Earn Spots At Regional Awards After 5.3 Million Votes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Eleven Malaysian content creators have been selected to represent the country at the inaugural TikTok Awards Southeast Asia 2026, following a nationwide public voting campaign that attracted more than 5.3 million votes.

The creators will head to Bali, Indonesia, as Malaysia’s Country Representatives, where they will compete for regional honours against fellow creators from across Southeast Asia.

The regional winners will be determined by a panel of industry experts, including representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat, WPP and TikTok.

Angga Anugrah Putra, TikTok’s General Manager of Content Operations for Southeast Asia, congratulated the 11 creators on earning their places through public votes.

He said the selected creators, recognised under the theme “The Ones Who Spark It”, reflected the voices of their local communities while demonstrating how creative pursuits could contribute to economic growth and positive social impact.

Angga added that TikTok’s Southeast Asian community of more than 460 million users provided opportunities for creators to reach audiences beyond national borders, build sustainable businesses and connect different cultures.

Mediha Mahmood, CEO of the Content Forum, who attended the local red-carpet gala celebration, also highlighted the growing influence of digital content creators.

She said responsible and intentional content creation could drive social progress, support livelihoods and contribute to economic growth, while allowing creators to become positive role models for aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs.

Meet Malaysia’s 11 TikTok Awards Representatives

The 11 Malaysian representatives were selected across different award categories, recognising their contributions to areas ranging from education and entertainment to food, lifestyle and business.

Creator of the Year: @iamadamshamil Rising Creator of the Year: @nabilnazrol Education Creator of the Year: @sir_asai Sports Creator of the Year: @amaranas_ Lifestyle Creator of the Year: @deadpudds Food Creator of the Year: @chesayang_kitchen Entertainment Creator of the Year: @leonsmeonss Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year: @gigicheoh Popular Video of the Year: @moseswck TikTok LIVE Creator of the Year: @ikhmaln0ur TikTok Shop Creator of the Year: @sallywhoo

Adam Shamil, who will represent Malaysia in the Creator of the Year category, said he was honoured to take Malaysian creativity to a wider regional audience.

The creator and business owner also credited his team and online community for being part of his journey, highlighting how content creation could go beyond storytelling to build connections, grow businesses and create opportunities.

Coming from Borneo, Adam said he was particularly proud to share the region’s stories and creativity with a wider audience, adding that he hoped his recognition would inspire others to pursue their passions.

The 11 representatives were announced following the Country Nominees public voting period, which ran from 12 to 26 October 2026.

The winners of the TikTok Awards Southeast Asia 2026 will be announced at the grand finale in Bali on 27 November 2026.

For more information, users can search for #TikTokAwardsSEA on TikTok.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.