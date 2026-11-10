Meet Pikachu At UNIQLO The Exchange TRX This 13 And 14 November

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The adorable and electrifying Pikachu is coming to UNIQLO at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur for a special Meet & Greet session this 13 and 14 November as UNIQLO gears up for Pokémon RUN 30.

Fans can meet and snap photos with Pikachu at the mall’s Level 1 entrance, with sessions taking place from 3pm to 6pm on both days.

The Meet & Greet is free, and only available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Exclusive Pokémon RUN 30 designs

The excitement continues with event-exclusive Pokémon RUN 30 UTme! designs, which are available from now until 31 December 2026.

Customers who purchase any Pokémon RUN 30 UTme! item will receive a complimentary sticker pack, while stocks last.

Fan also stand a chance to win one of three Pokémon RUN 30 race slots. From 2 to 11 November, purchase two Pokémon RUN 30 UTme! items in a single transaction and submit the official entry form.

Winners will be announced on 13 November via @uniqlomyofficial on Instagram.

Pokémone RUN30 UTme! availability:

UTme! designs: UNIQLO The Exchange TRX, Fahrenheit88, Mid Valley Megamall, and Mid Valley Southkey

Pre-printed designs: UNIQLO Sunway Pyramid and Suria KLCC

For more information and full giveaway items, visite the Pokémon RUN 30 UTme! FAQ.

Terms and Conditions:

Meet and greet participation is free and subject to slot availablity.

Sticker packs are available while stocks last.

The race slot giveaway is open to eligible Malaysian residents aged 18 and above with a registered UNIQLO App membership.

Additional terms apply.

The Pokémon RUN 30: Malaysia Edition is a four-kilometre fun run happening in Kuala Lumpur on 21 and 22 November 2026.

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