Ramayana Part 1 Review: A Grand Retelling Of An Epic That Makes For A Perfect Deepavali Movie

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With Deepavali just around the corner, there is perhaps no more fitting movie to catch in cinemas this festive season than Ramayana: Part 1.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious Indian production brings one of Hindu mythology’s most celebrated stories to the big screen, complete with an impressive cast, breathtaking visuals and a musical collaboration between two of the world’s most acclaimed composers.

For Malaysians, the timing is particularly meaningful. Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. One of the stories associated with the festival is the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and rescuing his wife, Sita.

That makes Ramayana: Part 1 more than just another big-budget fantasy adventure. It gives audiences an opportunity to revisit the mythology and cultural traditions that are closely connected to one of the most important celebrations in Malaysia’s Indian community.

And as far as festive-season movie outings go, this is quite a spectacle.

What Is Ramayana: Part 1 About?

Based on the ancient Indian epic traditionally attributed to the sage Valmiki, the Ramayana tells the story of Prince Rama, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Rama’s life takes an unexpected turn when he is sent into exile alongside his wife, Sita, and younger brother, Lakshman. Their journey eventually brings them into conflict with Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka, whose actions set the stage for one of mythology’s most famous battles.

The story explores themes of love, loyalty, sacrifice, duty and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

For those familiar with the Ramayana, these characters and events will be recognisable. However, the filmmakers have chosen to tell the story across two instalments, allowing the first movie to establish its characters, relationships and mythical world before the larger conflict unfolds.

It is also worth noting that the story of Rama and Ravana is particularly relevant to Deepavali celebrations in Malaysia.

One popular tradition associated with the festival commemorates Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile and his victory over Ravana. According to this tradition, the people welcomed Rama, Sita and Lakshman home by lighting rows of oil lamps, symbolising the victory of light over darkness.

This is one of the reasons why oil lamps, or agal vilakku, remain such an important part of Deepavali decorations.

Of course, Deepavali has several traditional origin stories, including the South Indian account of Lord Krishna defeating the demon Narakasura. Nevertheless, the Ramayana remains an important part of the festival’s cultural and religious significance.

A Star-Studded Cast Brings The Epic To Life

One of the biggest attractions of Ramayana: Part 1 is its impressive ensemble cast, featuring some of India’s biggest entertainment names.

Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Rama, bringing a composed and compassionate presence to a character whose defining qualities are righteousness, courage and responsibility.

Sai Pallavi plays Sita, giving the character warmth and grace while also portraying her strength and resilience.

Meanwhile, Kannada superstar Yash takes on the role of Ravana. His imposing screen presence makes him a particularly compelling antagonist, adding plenty of weight to the film’s central conflict.

Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Rama’s fiercely loyal younger brother, one of the Ramayana’s most beloved characters.

The supporting cast also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha and several other familiar faces.

A particularly nice touch is the casting of Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Rama in the hugely popular 1980s television adaptation of the Ramayana. His involvement gives the production a little extra nostalgia for audiences familiar with that earlier version.

A Massive Production With Plenty To Look At

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, best known for Dangal and Chhichhore, the movie is produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, alongside DNEG and Monster Mind Creations.

The production is a seriously ambitious undertaking, recreating the mythical kingdoms, forests, palaces and fantastical creatures described in the ancient epic.

From the grandeur of Ayodhya to the imposing kingdom of Lanka, there is plenty of visual detail to appreciate. The filmmakers clearly want audiences to feel as though they are stepping into another world.

DNEG, the visual effects company behind several major Hollywood productions, is responsible for helping bring the film’s mythical elements to life.

The result is an experience that feels particularly suited to the big screen. The sweeping landscapes, elaborate battle sequences and larger-than-life characters give the movie an impressive sense of scale.

Not every visual effect is perfect, and there are moments where the computer-generated imagery looks a little too artificial. However, these are relatively minor distractions in an otherwise ambitious production.

Hans Zimmer And A.R. Rahman Provide The Musical Magic

Another major highlight is the film’s music, which brings together two Academy Award-winning composers: Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

That’s quite a combination.

Zimmer is known for his sweeping orchestral scores, while Rahman has built an extraordinary career blending Indian musical traditions with contemporary sounds.

Their collaboration gives Ramayana: Part 1 an interesting musical identity, combining grand cinematic arrangements with sounds that reflect the story’s Indian roots.

The background score is particularly effective during the film’s more dramatic sequences, helping elevate its emotional moments and larger action set pieces.

It is also a nice reminder of how important music is to Indian storytelling, particularly when dealing with mythology and cultural traditions that have been passed down through generations.

Is Ramayana: Part 1 Worth Watching?

Absolutely.

While the film takes its time establishing its characters and mythical world, the impressive performances, ambitious production design, exciting action and musical contributions from Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman make it an entertaining cinematic experience.

Its biggest achievement is presenting a familiar story on a grand scale without losing sight of the values that have allowed it to endure for thousands of years.

There is plenty of spectacle to enjoy, but the emotional relationships between Rama, Sita and Lakshman are what give the story its heart.

The decision to split the epic into two films also means audiences will have to wait for the next instalment to see the larger conflict reach its conclusion. However, Part 1 does a good job of building anticipation for what comes next.

For Malaysians celebrating Deepavali this year, Ramayana: Part 1 feels like a particularly fitting addition to the festive season.

Whether you’re familiar with the epic, grew up hearing its stories or are simply curious about Hindu mythology, this is a worthwhile cinema experience.

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend Part 1 is now playing in cinemas nationwide.

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