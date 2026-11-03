Malaysians, Here’s Your Chance To Be Cast In Crazy Rich Asians The Series

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Malaysian actors have a chance to audition for two roles in the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians television series, with HBO and Firefly Casting launching a global talent search for characters named Posy and William.

According to the casting announcement, submissions are open until 30 November 2026, giving interested performers less than a month to prepare their applications.

The casting call is looking for two East Asian characters with very different personalities, from a glamorous former socialite whose marriage to a wealthy tycoon has fallen apart to a charismatic young man from a billionaire family in Shanghai.

Who Are The Two Characters Being Cast?

The casting notice outlines two distinct roles, with English-language fluency required for both characters and Mandarin proficiency also expected.

1. Posy — A Glamorous Former Socialite

Posy is described as a woman in her 30s of East Asian background who is beautiful, glamorous and unapologetically ambitious.

A former socialite and social climber, her life has taken a dramatic turn following the collapse of her marriage to a notorious tycoon.

The character is described as flamboyant, shameless and unafraid to pursue what she wants, with an insatiable appetite for wealth, status and attention.

However, Posy is not simply a one-dimensional antagonist. The casting breakdown describes her as a combination of outrageousness, calculating ambition and an oddly endearing personality.

For this role, the production is looking for someone fluent in English who also has familiarity with Mandarin.

2. William — A Wealthy Shanghai Prince

William is described as a Chinese man in his 20s who is the charismatic and handsome son of a Shanghai real estate billionaire.

Charming, thrill-seeking and mischievous, William is portrayed as a wealthy young man with a larger-than-life personality. The casting notice refers to him as a “princeling”, suggesting someone accustomed to privilege and influence.

Despite his carefree exterior, William is said to have a surprisingly open heart. His genuine warmth and desire for human connection reveal a deeper side to his personality.

Actors auditioning for William must be fluent in English and conversational in Mandarin.

Both roles are part of a global talent search, although the announcement does not specify whether applicants must be based in a particular country or hold specific acting credits.

Interested applicants can find the submission instructions at tinyurl.com/CRAOPENCALL.

Questions can also be directed to Firefly Casting at info@fireflycasting.net.

What Will The Crazy Rich Asians Series Be About?

The series will pick up directly after the events of the 2018 blockbuster film, continuing the story of Rachel Chu and Nick Young.

Running as an 8-episode series, the show serves as a long-awaited sequel to the movie, shifting from a feature-length romantic comedy into an hour-long drama format.

It will draw from Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel sequels, such as China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems, diving deeper into the characters and high-society worlds.

This is expected to follow Rachel and Nick as they prepare for marriage while navigating family secrets, Rachel’s search for her biological father (a wealthy Chinese politician and pharmaceutical billionaire), Shanghai’s elite social circles, and family feuds over fortunes.

If you’re hoping to see some of the original movie’s cast members, you’ll be happy to know that Constance Wu and Henry Golding are returning as Rachel and Nick. Meanwhile, Ronny Chieng returns as Nick’s cousin Eddie Cheng, and Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as matriarch Eleanor Young.

A Quick Look Back At The 2018 Crazy Rich Asians Movie

Pic: IMDB

For anyone who missed the original film, Crazy Rich Asians was released in 2018 and adapted from Kevin Kwan’s bestselling 2013 novel of the same name.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the romantic comedy follows Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu, an American economics professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young, played by Henry Golding.

Rachel initially believes she is simply accompanying Nick to his best friend’s wedding. She soon discovers, however, that Nick belongs to one of Singapore’s wealthiest families, placing her in the middle of an extravagant world of old money, family expectations and social rivalries.

The situation becomes even more complicated when Rachel meets Nick’s formidable mother, Eleanor Young, played by Michelle Yeoh, who is far from convinced that Rachel is the right partner for her son.

Michelle Yeoh as Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians (2018). Pic: Crazy Rich Asians Wiki

The film also featured Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Lisa Lu and several Singaporean actors, showcasing lavish parties, designer fashion, extravagant homes and recognisable Singapore landmarks.

Pic: The Movie Database

Beyond its glamorous presentation, the movie became a major milestone for Asian representation in Hollywood. Its predominantly Asian cast and Asian-centred story demonstrated that a film rooted in Asian characters, family relationships and cultural experiences could achieve substantial international commercial success.

The film earned more than US$239 million worldwide, according to industry reports, and helped introduce audiences around the world to Kwan’s fictional world of extraordinary wealth and complicated family politics.

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