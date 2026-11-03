Little Soldiers: A Fun Military-Style Activity Camp For Kids In Sungai Besi

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If you don’t think your kids are too young to start participating in military training, there is an army camp for kids with activities that will not only foster a healthy lifestyle but also prepare them to defend our nation against invaders.

We were kidding about that last part. The minimum age for a Malaysian citizen to join the armed forces as a cadet is 17 years old while a perajurit muda (young soldier) must be at least 18 years old.

Jokes aside, an army camp-inspired activity for kids could be a fun way for young patriots to spend their time over the upcoming year-end school holidays.

A little camp for “Little Soldiers”

One establishment we found through social media platform Threads was child playgroup organiser Kiddiewink Play.

Based in Seremban and the Klang Valley, they organise playgroups and activities for kids aged 3 to 12 years old.

In one recent post, they responded to a parent looking for activities for her 11-year-old this coming school holidays.

“Come and participate in army camp activities. Full day activities for kids aged 4 to 17 years old,” it said, with photos of the camp attached to the post.

The photos featured an obstacle course, including a Palang Komando (Commando Bars), a log bridge, and what looks like a mini tree outpost.

It looked so fun even adults asked if they can join

Some parents shared videos of their kids participating in the camp’s activities, so we know this place is legit.

The camp staff are even dressed in military fatigues to maintain the immersion.

In the comments section, many expressed their interest in signing their kids up for the camp.

In fact, some adults even asked if there are registrations for those above the age limit.

Of course, there are adult bootcamp training programmes out there like the ones organised by GOMAD Bootcamp, but these are more serious and do not take place in the wilderness.

Kiddiewink Play also organises Little Firefighter and Little Farmer activities

If training for the army is not your child’s thing, Kiddiewink Play also organises other profession-themed activities such as firefighters, farmers, and even chefs.

According to their official Instagram page, @kiddiewinkplay, an activity schedule for the month of November includes Sushi Class, Little Firefighter, Little Farmer, Pizza Party, Little Soldier, Little Climber, and even a Chocolate Workshop at the end of the month.

If you’re looking to sign your kids up for activities with Kiddiewink Play, or seeking more information on their activities, get in touch with Kiddiewink Play through their official Instagram.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.