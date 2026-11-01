Rain, Drones And Jason Mraz: A Pleasant, Feel Good Night In Bukit Jalil

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American singer-songwriter Jason Mraz brought his Asia Tour 2026 to the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday (31 October), treating fans to a night of familiar tunes, feel-good melodies and the sort of music that makes it difficult to stay in a bad mood.

Mraz was last in Malaysia for a concert in 2019, or as we now put it, BC – Before Covid.

Photo courtesy of Zues Event and Zues Event International

He greeted fans with the usual “apa khabar” and was also very polite throughout his show, constantly thanking the audience with “terima kasih”.

Since it was also Halloween, Mraz’s stagemates decided to dress up as him so that made for quite an amusing bit.

Organised by Zues Events and sponsored by Prudential Malaysia, the concert featured some of Mraz’s best-known songs, including You And I Both, I Feel Like Dancing, Lucky and The Remedy (I Won’t Worry).

Photo courtesy of Zues Event and Zues Event International

Jeffery Chin, Director of Zues Event, shared his gratitude following the show.

I am truly thrilled and deeply grateful for the amazing turnout and support for this show! A big thank you to everyone who made this happen; our partners, sponsors, artists, crew and team. Your support means everything to us. This is only the beginning. Stay tuned, many more exciting shows to come! Jeffery Chin, Director of Zues Event

It was a setlist that leaned heavily on familiarity, giving longtime fans plenty of opportunities to sing along to songs that have been part of the singer’s musical catalogue for years.

Photo courtesy of Zues Event and Zues Event International

The atmosphere was generally pleasant.

While there was a good crowd in attendance, a little rain also made an appearance during the evening, adding another unpredictable element to the open-air concert experience.

Photo courtesy of Zues Event and Zues Event International

Thankfully, it did not completely spoil the occasion.

One of the more interesting additions to the night’s programme was a drone show before the concert, giving concertgoers something to look forward to even before Mraz took to the stage.

It was a welcome touch, adding a little spectacle to the evening rather than relying entirely on the musical performance to carry the event.

As for the music itself, Mraz delivered what audiences would reasonably expect from a performer whose catalogue is filled with easy-listening pop, acoustic influences and uplifting lyrics.

There were no particularly groundbreaking surprises, but that was never really the point.

Songs like Lucky and The Remedy have an enduring feel-good quality, and hearing them live offered a comfortable dose of nostalgia.

Ultimately, Jason Mraz’s Kuala Lumpur stop was a pleasant enough concert, even if it did not quite reach the heights of an unforgettable live music experience.

Photo courtesy of Zues Event and Zues Event International

Sometimes, a night of familiar songs, a few singalong moments and music that leaves you feeling a little lighter is more than enough.

And on a rainy Saturday night in Bukit Jalil, that was pretty much what Jason Mraz delivered.

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