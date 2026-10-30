How Much Does It Cost To Build An Insanely Overkill Gaming PC In Malaysia In 2026?

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For some PC gamers, spending RM5,000 to RM8,000 on a gaming rig is already a significant investment. Others might be willing to stretch their budget to RM15,000 for a machine capable of running practically every modern game at high settings.

But what if money were no object?

We decided to put together an absolute monster of a gaming PC using some of the most powerful consumer components available on the Malaysian market as of October 2026.

This isn’t a sensible, value-for-money gaming build. It’s an exercise in seeing just how far you can push a desktop PC when performance, premium hardware and a little bit of excess are the priorities.

And there’s one particularly expensive component that could make you reconsider your financial priorities.

The Ultimate (And Totally Unnecessary) Gaming PC Build

The build will use an AMD AM5 platform, an NVIDIA flagship graphics card and premium components throughout. We’ve also included a high-end 4K OLED monitor so the final figure reflects a more complete gaming setup.

Graphics card: ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 32GB – RM29,999

Pic: ASUS Republic of Gamers

The most expensive and arguably most important component in this build. If we’re building a no-compromise gaming PC, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 is the obvious choice.

The ASUS ROG Astral OC edition comes with:

NVIDIA Blackwell architecture.

21,760 CUDA cores.

32GB GDDR7 video memory.

512-bit memory interface.

PCIe 5.0 connectivity.

Quad-fan cooling system.

Support for DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation.

This graphics card is designed for demanding 4K gaming, ray tracing and intensive creative workloads.

However, its price is where things get ridiculous. Dotatech lists the ROG Astral at RM29,999, while other Malaysian listings have shown prices ranging from approximately RM23,799 to RM38,999 depending on the retailer and availability.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D – RM3,369

Pic: AMD

The RTX 5090 needs a processor that can keep up, and the Ryzen 9 9950X3D is an excellent pairing.

Its specifications include:

16 cores and 32 threads.

Base clock speed of 4.3GHz.

Maximum boost clock of 5.7GHz.

128MB L3 cache.

AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

AM5 socket.

170W TDP.

The processor combines AMD’s gaming-focused 3D V-Cache technology with plenty of processing power for video editing, streaming, rendering and multitasking.

It is considerably more than most gamers need, but that’s precisely the point of this build.

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme – RM5,049

Pic: ASUS Republic of Gamers

A build like this deserves a motherboard that can handle high-end components without cutting corners.

The ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme is ASUS’s premium AM5 motherboard, offering:

AMD X870E chipset.

Support for Ryzen 7000, 8000 and 9000 processors.

DDR5 memory support.

PCIe 5.0 connectivity.

USB4 connectivity.

Multiple M.2 storage connections.

Integrated 5-inch LCD display.

The motherboard also offers extensive power delivery and connectivity options for enthusiasts who want to customise and expand their systems.

At RM5,049, it is an extravagant choice, but it fits the theme of this particular build.

RAM: 128GB Lexar THOR RGB DDR5 6000MHz – RM8,199

Pic: Lexar

Most gaming PCs are perfectly comfortable with 32GB of RAM. Even 64GB is already considered generous for most gamers.

But we’re going all the way to 128GB.

The Lexar THOR RGB kit offers:

128GB capacity (2 x 64GB).

DDR5 memory.

6000MT/s speed.

CL40 latency.

AMD EXPO support.

RGB lighting.

This amount of memory is useful for heavy multitasking, virtual machines, content creation and other memory-intensive workloads.

Realistically, 128GB won’t suddenly make games run twice as fast. Most games simply won’t use that much memory. However, it gives the machine plenty of headroom for demanding applications.

The listed price is particularly eye-watering at RM8,199.

Storage: Samsung 9100 PRO 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSD – RM5,329

Pic: Samsung

Modern games can easily take up 100GB or more, especially when high-resolution textures and additional content are involved.

A 4TB Samsung 9100 PRO should provide plenty of breathing room.

Its specifications include:

4TB storage capacity.

PCIe 5.0 x4 interface.

M.2 2280 form factor.

Sequential read speeds of up to 14,800MB/s.

Sequential write speeds of up to 13,400MB/s.

Five-year limited warranty.

This is a premium Gen5 SSD designed for extremely fast data transfers.

While the difference between a good Gen4 and Gen5 SSD isn’t always noticeable when loading games, the additional speed is useful for large file transfers and demanding workloads.

Power supply: Gigabyte AORUS P1600W 80+ Titanium – RM2,199

Pic: Gigabyte

You don’t want a cheap power supply running a system with a graphics card that costs nearly RM30,000.

The Gigabyte AORUS P1600W provides:

1,600W maximum output.

80 PLUS Titanium efficiency certification.

ATX 3.1 compatibility.

PCIe 5.1 support.

Fully modular cabling.

16-pin GPU power connectors.

Multiple built-in electrical protection systems.

A 1,600W power supply is more than this particular build strictly requires, but it provides plenty of headroom for power spikes and future upgrades.

At RM2,199, it’s another premium component that fits the build.

PU cooler: Arctic Liquid Freezer III 420 ARGB – RM679

Pic: Arctic

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D is a powerful processor, and keeping its temperatures under control is important, particularly during sustained workloads.

The Arctic Liquid Freezer III 420 ARGB is a 420mm all-in-one liquid cooler featuring:

Large 420mm radiator.

Three 140mm cooling fans.

Integrated pump.

AM5 socket compatibility.

Addressable RGB lighting.

It’s designed to provide substantial cooling capacity without requiring a complicated custom water-cooling loop.

The cooler is listed at RM679 by Aspiration Technology.

PC casing: Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO XL – RM1,006 + RM1,000 for case fans

Pic: Lian Li

A high-end gaming PC deserves a casing that looks the part. The Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO XL is a full-tower chassis with:

E-ATX motherboard support.

Dual-chamber interior.

Tempered glass front and side panels.

Support for graphics cards up to 460mm.

Support for up to 11 cooling fans.

Multiple 420mm radiator mounting positions.

Extensive cable management space.

Its spacious interior also makes it easier to accommodate the massive RTX 5090 and large cooling system.

One thing to remember: the casing does not include fans, so we’ll need to purchase those separately.

To provide a premium and maximum cooling efficiency, we decided to allocate RM1,000 for high-end RGB-lit casing fans. Prices will depend on the brand, and whether we choose individual fan units or a multi-fan pack.

Castle IT lists the casing at approximately RM1,006 to RM1,027.

Monitor: LG UltraGear 32-inch 4K OLED Dual-Mode – RM6,299

Pic: LG Electronics

There’s little point spending nearly RM30,000 on a graphics card if you’re going to pair it with an ordinary monitor.

The LG UltraGear 32GX870A-B is a 31.5-inch OLED gaming monitor with:

4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160).

240Hz refresh rate at 4K.

Dual-mode support for Full HD at 480Hz.

0.03ms GtG response time.

HDR True Black 400.

NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

The OLED panel delivers deep blacks and excellent contrast, while the high refresh rate makes it suitable for competitive gaming.

At RM6,299, it’s an appropriate display for a system of this calibre.

The Beastly Gaming Machine Would Cost Over RM60k — Is It Worth It?

By a rough calculation of everything we’ve put together for this ridiculous gaming PC build, everything is estimated to total at around RM63,000.

So is would it be worth its value? Is building something that costs as much as a Perodua Myvi going to be something you’ll be proud of, or regret later?

Well, that’s a difficult question.

On paper, this machine would be capable of handling some of the most demanding games available, with 4K resolution, ray tracing, high refresh rates and DLSS technologies.

It would also double as a powerful workstation for video editing, 3D rendering, streaming and other resource-intensive applications.

However, there’s a difference between building the most powerful gaming PC possible and building one that actually makes financial sense.

The parts we mentioned are only the core items needed to build the machine. The price tag does not include peripherals such as a gaming keyboard, mouse, headset, desk, chair, and an internet plan. Pic: StockCake

For instance, 128GB of RAM is excessive for almost every gaming scenario. A good 64GB kit would already be more than enough for most gamers.

Likewise, the ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 is a premium version of an already expensive flagship graphics card. A more affordable RTX 5090 model could save thousands of ringgit without sacrificing the underlying GPU’s fundamental capabilities.

The same applies to the motherboard, power supply and storage. Spending more doesn’t necessarily translate into proportionally better gaming performance.

There’s also the issue of component availability. RTX 5090 prices in Malaysia have been particularly volatile, with different retailers listing vastly different prices. The RM29,999 figure used here is a retailer listing, not a guaranteed street price for every model or shop.

If money really isn’t an issue and you simply want a desktop that represents the absolute excess of PC gaming, this is one way to do it.

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