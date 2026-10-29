Bleach Finally Ends After 22 Years, Leaving Anime Fans Feeling Emotional

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For anime fans who grew up in the 2000s, saying goodbye to Bleach feels like saying goodbye to a piece of their childhood.

After 22 years, the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s manga has officially concluded with the final episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity, which aired in Japan on 26 October.

The finale, titled “Death & Strawberry”, brings the anime’s long-running story to a close, following a journey that began in 2004 and spanned more than 350 episodes across its original run and revival.

The anime’s finale episode is titled after the original manga’s first ever chapter released on 7 August 2001, closing the series in a full circle. Pic: Bleach Wiki

To mark the occasion, the production team released a special ending video celebrating the series, alongside a visual compilation showcasing Ichigo Kurosaki’s different forms throughout the anime’s history.

For longtime fans, however, this is about much more than one final episode. It is the end of an era for a series that helped shape an entire generation of anime viewers.

One Of The Big Three Has Finally Reached Its End

Alongside One Piece and Naruto, Bleach is widely recognised as one of the “Big Three” anime and manga franchises that helped popularise shonen stories internationally during the 2000s.

Each series brought something different to the table. One Piece offered an expansive adventure about friendship and freedom, while Naruto explored perseverance, loneliness and the desire for recognition.

Bleach, meanwhile, built its identity around supernatural battles, stylish character designs, memorable sword fights and a world populated by Soul Reapers, Hollows and other spiritual beings.

Pic: IMDB

Its influence extended beyond its story. The series became known for its distinctive character transformations, dramatic battle entrances and memorable soundtrack, helping establish an identity that fans could recognise almost immediately.

Its manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, has sold more than 130 million copies worldwide, according to reports from Japanese entertainment media.

Although the three franchises have followed different paths, Bleach reaching its conclusion marks another significant milestone for fans who watched these series become international anime staples.

Fans Had To Wait Years To See The Story Finished

Part of what makes this ending so significant is the journey it took to get here.

The original Bleach anime ran from 2004 to 2012, ending before it could adapt the manga’s final story arc. For years, fans were left without an animated conclusion to Ichigo’s journey.

Ichigo Kurosaki vs Kenpachii Zaraki. Pic: Bleach Wiki

That changed in 2022, when Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brought the manga’s final arc to the screen.

The revival was released in four parts: The Blood Warfare in 2022, The Separation in 2023, The Conflict in 2024 and The Calamity in 2026.

The return gave longtime viewers the chance to revisit familiar characters while introducing a new generation to the franchise.

Cover of Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War. Pic: IMDB

It also meant fans who had spent years wondering whether the final arc would ever be animated could finally see the story through to its conclusion.

For a series that had been part of anime culture for so long, getting a proper ending was a moment many viewers had once thought might never arrive.

Ichigo Kurosaki Leaves Behind A Lasting Legacy

At the centre of Bleach is Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager who gains the powers of a Soul Reaper and finds himself responsible for protecting both humans and the spiritual world.

Unlike the typical hero who dreams of becoming the strongest, Ichigo’s motivation has always been relatively straightforward: he wants to protect the people he cares about.

Pic: Bleach Wiki / Xilinoc

That sense of responsibility drives much of the story, from his early encounters with Hollows to the increasingly dangerous battles that threaten entire worlds.

His journey also reflects one of the franchise’s recurring themes: strength is not simply about winning fights, but about having the courage to stand between danger and the people who need help.

Over the years, Ichigo’s different forms, from his early Soul Reaper appearance to his increasingly powerful transformations, became some of the series’ most recognisable visual moments.

The special video released for the finale brings these different versions together, effectively turning Ichigo’s evolution into a celebration of the anime’s 22-year history.

For fans who followed him from the beginning, it is a reminder of just how far the character and the franchise have come.

Its Style, Music And Characters Became Part Of Anime Culture

Ask Bleach fans what they remember most, and the answers will likely go beyond its major battles.

The anime developed a distinctive visual identity through Kubo’s character designs, the Soul Reapers’ traditional black robes and the iconic swords known as Zanpakuto. The different releases of a character’s Bankai, or their sword’s ultimate ability, often became major moments in the story.

Pic: Pinterest / Aman

Then there is the music.

From opening themes by artists such as ORANGE RANGE and UVERworld to tracks by Aqua Timez and Aimer, Bleach built a soundtrack that remains closely associated with its characters and story arcs.

The franchise’s popularity also helped introduce international audiences to Japanese rock and alternative music. For some fans, revisiting its opening themes is enough to bring back memories of watching episodes after school or discovering anime online.

These elements helped Bleach develop an identity beyond its plot, making it a series that fans could celebrate through music, fan art, cosplay and online discussions.

The Ending Gives Fans A Chance To Say Goodbye

The final episode does more than wrap up the Thousand-Year Blood War. It also gives viewers a glimpse into the characters’ lives years after the decisive battle.

The epilogue jumps forward a decade, showing how the surviving characters have moved on. Ichigo and Orihime are married and have a son, Kazui, while Rukia and Renji have a daughter, Ichika.

The story closes with the next generation, bringing the narrative full circle while suggesting that the world Ichigo fought to protect will continue beyond his own adventures.

The special ending video released alongside the finale also pays tribute to the people who brought the anime to life, featuring its cast, staff and original animation artwork.

A second video looks back at 15 different versions of Ichigo across the franchise’s history.

These tributes turn the finale into something of a retrospective, celebrating not just the ending but everything that came before it.

What Comes Next For Bleach?

With the main anime adaptation now complete, fans may naturally wonder whether there is more to come.

For now, the conclusion of Thousand-Year Blood War marks the end of the anime’s adaptation of the original manga’s main storyline. There has been no confirmed announcement in the sources cited here of a new anime continuation.

That does not necessarily mean the franchise will disappear. Its manga, music, games and other existing material remain part of its wider legacy, while fans can revisit the story from the beginning.

There is also the question of Burn the Witch, another manga by Kubo set in the same broader fictional universe, although its future should not be confused with a confirmed continuation of Ichigo’s story.

Pic: Crunchyroll

Ultimately, Bleach does not need another season to cement its place in anime history.

Its ending represents something increasingly rare for longtime viewers: the opportunity to watch a story that began more than two decades ago finally reach its intended destination.

For those who grew up with Ichigo, Rukia, Renji and the rest of the Soul Reapers, the final episode is a reminder that while the adventures may be over, the memories are not.

And perhaps that is the most fitting way for Bleach to end: not simply with one last battle, but with a chance for its fans to look back at the journey that brought them here.

All 17 seasons of Bleach are available to stream on Netflix.

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