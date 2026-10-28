2021 Sugar Baby “Study” Goes Viral Again, Ministry Says Will Look Into It…Again

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A viral story about university students becoming sugar babies has resurfaced, prompting the Higher Education Ministry to respond that it will look into it (having already looked into it before) but the figures behind the controversy were already under scrutiny five years ago.

In February 2021, dating platform Sugarbook made headlines after publishing a ranking of Malaysian universities with the most students allegedly registered as sugar babies.

READ MORE: Malaysians Online Blast Alleged Promotion Of Sugar Baby Lifestyle To College Students, Calling It Dangerous & Unethical

The claims triggered a national uproar, with universities disputing the figures and the Higher Education Ministry questioning their credibility.

Fast forward to October 2026, and the issue is back in the spotlight, with Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir saying the ministry will examine the information circulating on social media, including the methodology used and whether the figures accurately reflect the situation.

According to reports on 27 October, Zambry, in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, acknowledged that the ministry did not yet have specific figures on the number of students involved in such activities.

It is understood that Zambry was responding to a question on the matter posed by Kelantan PAS MP Mumtaz Md Nawi.

Zambry said the ministry would seek to establish whether the numbers were based on actual data or estimates.

Old Figures, New Shares

While it wasn’t specifically stated which study and what figures they were referring to, a photo has been going viral on social media over the past couple of days which could be the source of the matter being raised in Parliament.

Saya tak mampu elaun 2.5K. Saya takut diabetes. So I can’t be no sugar daddy for any sugar baby. https://t.co/eqwDnVPgrW — echo (@wfr3104) October 28, 2026

While the image itself is different, the figures in it are exactly the same as the one that went viral in 2021, released by dating app Sugarbook.

The original controversy began in February 2021, when Sugarbook published a post titled “Top 10 Sugar Baby Universities In Malaysia”.

The platform claimed that 12,705 students from 10 higher education institutions in the Klang Valley were registered with the service. It also reported a 40% increase in student registrations since January that year.

Sugarbook attributed the trend to financial pressures during the Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order, suggesting some students were seeking financial assistance to cover living expenses and tuition fees.

However, the figures quickly came under fire.

On 14 February 2021, the Higher Education Ministry said several universities had raised doubts about the data.

Sunway Education Group, for instance, questioned the claim that 3,105 students from Sunway University were sugar babies, pointing out that the university had fewer than 7,000 students at the time.

The ministry said the figure was implausible, while Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) lodged a police report denying the media reports.

These were not minor discrepancies. The claims had been presented in a way that suggested large numbers of students were involved in sugar-baby arrangements, despite questions about whether the underlying figures could be substantiated.

Sugarbook Founder Was Charged Over The Post

The controversy also had legal consequences.

On 24 February 2021, Sugarbook founder Chan Eu Boon, also known as Darren Chan, was charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code over the publication of the “Top 10 Sugar Baby Universities In Malaysia” post.

The charge concerned allegedly publishing a statement with the intention of causing public fear or alarm. Chan initially pleaded not guilty.

In August 2022, however, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined RM7,000. The website however was not deemed illegal.

Five Years Later, The Same Questions Remain

The 2021 episode also shows why caution is necessary before treating the numbers as established facts. Universities questioned the data at the time, and the ministry itself raised concerns about its plausibility.

While the ministry’s latest review may help clarify the claims now circulating, the public should not mistake a viral ranking for independently verified research.

The story may be making headlines again, but the numbers deserve the same scrutiny they received the first time around.

Afterall, Google is still free.

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