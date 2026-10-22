Spookadilly And Kisah Bawah Tanah Brings Malaysian Animation To Life At Resorts World Genting

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The underworld has risen as Resorts World Genting unveiled Spookadilly x Kisah Bawah Tanah, a new immersive experience that brings a homegrown animated world out of the screens and into the highlands.

The collaboration was officially launched on 20 October at a special press conference, attended by Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Communications, alongside representatives from Resorts World Genting and Kisah Bawah Tanah.

Bringing together the Southeast Asian folklore-inspired world of Kisah Bawah Tanah with the playful world of Spookadilly, the experience offers a family-friendly adventure where local storytelling meets immersive entertainment.

This experience offers audiences a fresh way to experience familiar characters and stories while exploring a new side of Resorts World Genting. For the first time, fans can step into the world of Kisah Bawah Tanah, encounter its characters up close and become part of a story beyond the screen.

Speaking at the press conference, Spencer Lee, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Public Relations at Resorts World Genting, said the collaboration marked another step in the development of Spookadilly as a homegrown entertainment IP.

“We are excited to bring Kisah Bawah Tanah to life at Resorts World Genting and create something that feels familiar, playful and uniquely Malaysian,” he added. “As we continue to develop Spookadilly as our own entertainment IP, this collaboration gives us an exciting opportunity to explore new characters, stories and experiences, while bringing together local storytelling and immersive entertainment in a way that families can enjoy together.”

Co-creator of Kisah Bawah Tanah, Hendra Wardi spoke fondly about the collaboration during his speech. “Partnering with a world-class icon like Resorts World Genting just six months into Kisah Bawah Tanah’s journey is an incredible milestone. Bringing together their decades of entertainment expertise with our fresh, playful energy just makes perfect sense.”

The adventure begins when Shrunken Head stumbles through a mysterious rift and throws Bawah Tanah into chaos. Guests are invited to join Bonediddy, Pocing, Zack, Sam and their friends on a mission to set things right as they make their way through five quirky zones: RnR, Cahaya Apartments, Spookadilly Graveyard, Spookadilly Mansion and The Mart.

Each zone brings the world of Kisah Bawah Tanah to life through colourful settings, familiar characters and playful surprises, creating an experience that is spooky without being too scary. Designed with families, friends and younger audiences in mind, the collaboration puts a cheeky spin on the supernatural while giving visitors plenty to explore and discover along the way.

At RM30 per entry, Spookadilly x Kisah Bawah Tanah offers families a new school-holiday experience that combines storytelling, exploration and immersive entertainment in one accessible adventure.

The collaboration is one of the highlights of The Haunted Highlands 2026, which runs at Resorts World Genting from now till 20 November with a month of frights, fun and immersive entertainment.

Beyond the playful world of Spookadilly x Kisah Bawah Tanah, thrill-seekers can test their courage at The Echo Asylum, an immersive horror experience set inside an abandoned 1950s mental hospital. The experience is open to visitors aged 13 and above with tickets priced at RM78 per entry.

For those who want to experience both sides of The Haunted Highlands, the Double the Fear combo offers entry to both The Echo Asylum and Spookadilly x Kisah Bawah Tanah for RM90.

For an even bigger day out, the Horror Adventure package at RM128 combines entry to both haunted experiences with a Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park Standard 1-Day Ticket, taking guests from spooky adventures to a full day of rides and attractions.

Across the resort, the spooky spirit continues with parades, live performances, character meet-and-greets, themed food and drinks, and other surprises throughout the month.

The celebrations will culminate with the Halloween Live Experience Concert 2026 on 31 October at the Arena of Stars, featuring Nick Chou, DJ Blink, Wang Jackson and Zen Ng.

With playful scares, mischievous characters and thrills around every corner, The Haunted Highlands 2026 brings a whole new kind of spooky fun to the highlands this October.

For more information, visit rwgenting.com or follow our official media platforms.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.