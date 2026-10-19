5 Classic Gaming Consoles That Take Malaysians Back To The 90s

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Before gaming meant downloading massive updates, connecting to Discord or spending hundreds of ringgit on the latest titles, entertainment was a lot simpler.

For many Malaysians growing up in the 1990s, a gaming session meant sitting cross-legged in front of the family TV, holding a chunky controller and praying that nobody accidentally pulled out the cable while you were in the middle of a boss fight.

There was no need for a fancy gaming chair, a high-refresh-rate monitor or an expensive internet connection. All you needed was a console, a few games and, if you were lucky, a sibling or cousin willing to share the controller.

Some of these machines were more common in Malaysian homes than others, but each represents a memorable chapter in the country’s gaming history.

Here are five classic gaming consoles that might bring back memories of all you 90s babies.

1. Micro Genius: The People’s Champion Of 90s Gaming

If you grew up in Malaysia during the early 1990s, chances are your first gaming experience did not involve a Nintendo console at all.

It might have been a Micro Genius.

The Micro Genius IQ-201. Pic: Sengokucannon / Wikimedia Commons

The Taiwanese-made Micro Genius was a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) clone that became hugely popular in Malaysia at a time when official Nintendo consoles were not readily available through local distribution channels.

For many families, it was an affordable way to bring video games home without spending a fortune.

And boy, did it deliver hours of entertainment.

Remember those cartridges that claimed to contain 999-in-1 games? They were practically gaming treasure chests, even if many of those games turned out to be variations of the same handful of titles.

You could spend an entire afternoon playing Super Mario Bros., Contra, Battle City or Tetris, only to realise that the sun had already set and your parents were calling you for dinner.

Contra was a side-scrolling action shooter and predecessor to future popular games of the same genre such as Metal Slug. Pic: Freebie Games

The best part was that gaming did not have to be a solo activity. Friends and cousins could gather around the television, take turns playing and argue over who was better at getting through a difficult level.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge was one of those co-op games you just had to play with your sibling, a cousin, or best friend side-by-side. Pic: Official Playstation Store Arcade Archives

Of course, there was always that one friend who insisted they knew a secret trick to get infinite lives.

Whether or not it worked was another story.

Micro Genius was more than just a budget gaming machine. For many Malaysian children, it was their introduction to video games, making it one of the most memorable consoles of the decade.

2. SEGA Mega Drive: When Sonic Challenged Mario

Before the PlayStation became the king of many Malaysian living rooms, SEGA had its own contender for gaming supremacy.

Enter the SEGA Mega Drive, also known as the Genesis in North America.

SEGA’s Mega Drive had a much sleeker look with its black with white and red colour scheme. Pic: Instagram / @kingmonkey25

Released in the late 1980s, the Mega Drive became a major player in the 1990s console wars, with its colourful graphics, energetic music and arcade-style action appealing to gamers around the world.

Its biggest mascot was Sonic the Hedgehog, the blue speedster who gave Nintendo’s Mario a serious run for his money.

Unlike Mario’s more deliberate platforming adventures, Sonic encouraged players to race through levels at breakneck speed, collecting golden rings while trying not to crash into enemies.

For Malaysian kids, the Mega Drive offered plenty of other memorable games, too. Streets of Rage let you team up with a friend to clean up the streets, while Mortal Kombat brought fighting-game action into the home.

And then there was Street Fighter II, which could turn an otherwise peaceful afternoon into a heated competition over who could pull off the best special moves.

Street Fighter II could make or break friendships. Pic: HowToGeek

The Mega Drive also had a more mature, almost arcade-like image compared with some of its competitors. Its marketing famously leaned into the idea that SEGA was the cooler, edgier alternative.

Here in Malaysia, its presence was helped by local distribution and advertising, making it a familiar name during the era.

For those who owned one, the Mega Drive was proof that a great gaming experience did not require cutting-edge 3D graphics. Sometimes, all you needed was Sonic, a few rings and a controller that could survive your most intense gaming sessions.

3. Sony PlayStation: The Console That Changed Everything

If there was one console that defined the transition from childhood gaming to the more sophisticated games of the late 1990s, it was the original Sony PlayStation.

The Sony Playstation released in 1994 was a next-generation console that featured 3D graphics in video games. Pic: eBay

Released on 3 December 1994, the PlayStation helped bring 3D gaming into the mainstream and introduced millions of players to experiences that felt much bigger than the games they grew up with.

For Malaysian gamers, it also marked a shift away from cartridges towards CDs.

These were not just a medium for digital content, but also awesome collectibles. Pic: eBay

Suddenly, games came in jewel cases, accompanied by colourful booklets and disc artwork that made collecting them feel like a hobby in its own right.

And the games? Absolutely legendary.

Crash Bandicoot gave us a cheeky orange marsupial who spun his way through dangerous levels. Tekken 3 became a favourite among fighting-game fans, while Gran Turismo allowed aspiring racers to take their dream cars for a spin.

Then there was Resident Evil, which introduced players to a world of zombies, limited ammunition and the constant fear of what might be waiting around the next corner.

The first Resident Evil was nightmare fuel for most of us who played it in the 90s. Pic: Resident Evil Wiki

Naturally, there was also Winning Eleven, the football series that helped fuel countless arguments between friends over which team was the best.

For many households, the PlayStation became a social gathering point. Friends would come over after school, controllers would be passed around, and someone would inevitably claim that the game was lagging whenever they lost.

Memory cards were another important part of the experience. Unlike cartridges that could store save data themselves, many PlayStation games required a separate memory card to preserve your progress.

Lose it, fill it up or accidentally overwrite a save file, and you might have to start all over again.

The original PlayStation was not just another gaming console. It helped make gaming a mainstream form of entertainment and paved the way for Sony’s long-running dominance in the console market.

4. SEGA Dreamcast: Ahead Of Its Time, Gone Too Soon

Released in Japan in 1998 and arriving in other markets around the turn of the millennium, the SEGA Dreamcast was one of the most ambitious consoles of its era.

A special feature of the SEGA Dreamcast that no other console had at the time were the Visual Memory Units (VMU) on its controllers. Pic: eBay

At a time when many people were still getting used to the idea of playing games on CD-based consoles, the Dreamcast was already experimenting with online connectivity.

It even came with a built-in modem in several markets, allowing players to access online services and play supported games over the internet.

That might sound ordinary today, but it was a big deal in the late 1990s.

The Dreamcast also had an impressive library of games. Crazy Taxi let players race through the city while picking up passengers, Soulcalibur delivered spectacular weapon-based fighting, and Shenmue offered an unusually detailed world for players to explore.

Soulcaliber, a cult classic for beat-em-up game lovers. Pic: 10min Gameplay / YouTube

Its quirky VMU memory unit was another memorable feature. It functioned as a memory card, but it also had a small screen and buttons that could be used for additional features in certain games.

Perhaps the only gaming console that included a handheld version in the same package. Pic: wermy / YouTube

Unfortunately, the Dreamcast arrived at a difficult time for SEGA. Sony’s PlayStation 2 was on the horizon, competition was intensifying, and SEGA eventually stopped making consoles.

For Malaysian gamers, the Dreamcast occupied an interesting place in the market. It was available locally, particularly in urban areas, but it was not as ubiquitous as the PlayStation.

Some players remember it as the machine they wished they had owned. Others remember visiting a friend’s house to experience its games.

Either way, the Dreamcast remains one of gaming’s great cult classics: a console that tried to push the industry forward, even if its maker could not keep up with the competition.

5. Nintendo GameCube (ok not quite 90s)

Of course, any conversation about classic gaming consoles feels incomplete without mentioning the Nintendo GameCube.

Taking a different approach to console design, the Gamecube was literally cube-shaped instead of the flat traditional console shape. Pic: eBay

There is just one catch: the GameCube launched in 2001, so it belongs to the early 2000s rather than the 1990s.

Still, it deserves an honourable mention for anyone whose childhood gaming years extended into the new millennium.

Its compact, cube-shaped design looked very different from the larger consoles of the time. It used small optical discs and featured games such as Super Smash Bros. Melee, Mario Kart: Double Dash!! and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Gameplay screenshot from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker on Nintendo Gamecube. Pic: Mister Binger

It was not as commonly seen in Malaysian homes as the PlayStation 2, partly because Nintendo’s consoles and games did not enjoy the same local reach as Sony’s offerings.

But if you had one, you had access to some excellent multiplayer games and a library of Nintendo classics.

And if your friends came over for Super Smash Bros. Melee, you already knew that a casual gaming session could quickly become a very serious competition.

Game Boy And The Rise Of Handheld Gaming

Not everyone had a gaming console hooked up to the family television. For some Malaysian kids, the fun came in a much smaller package.

Nintendo’s Game Boy let players take their games practically anywhere, whether it was a long car ride balik kampung, a family holiday or a boring afternoon waiting for their parents to finish shopping.

Pic: Adobe Stock

Games like Tetris and Pokémon Red and Blue kept players glued to their tiny monochrome screens, while the later Game Boy Color added a splash of colour to portable gaming.

There were other handheld favourites, too, including the SEGA Game Gear, which offered a colour screen, and the original Tamagotchi virtual pets that had kids checking on their digital companions throughout the day.

Pic: ifixretro / Instagram

Of course, handheld gaming came with its own challenges. The Game Boy needed batteries, and nothing was more frustrating than running out of power just when you were about to beat a difficult level.

Still, these little devices proved that gaming did not have to be confined to the living room. Sometimes, all you needed was a handful of batteries, a few buttons and a good game to keep boredom away.

Before The Game Boy, There Was Western Bar And Game & Watch

Before handheld gaming became synonymous with the Game Boy, there were simpler electronic devices that introduced an entire generation to gaming on the go.

One memorable example was Casio’s Western Bar, an electronic game that challenged players to serve drinks to thirsty cowboys while avoiding flying bottles and other hazards. With its small LCD screen, simple controls and increasingly frantic gameplay, it offered a taste of portable entertainment long before smartphones existed.

One of the great-grandfathers of handheld video games.

Then there was Nintendo’s Game & Watch series, launched in 1980. These pocket-sized devices featured a single built-in game, an LCD screen and a digital clock. Titles such as Ball, Fire and Donkey Kong turned short bursts of gameplay into an addictive pastime, while later models introduced features such as dual screens.

Another ancient predecessor of today’s portable gaming systems.

For Malaysians who encountered these devices in toy shops, at pasar malam stalls or through relatives who brought them home from overseas, they were a fascinating glimpse into the future of gaming.

They might seem primitive compared with today’s consoles and mobile games, but these early electronic devices helped establish the idea that entertainment could fit into your pocket. In their own small way, they paved the road for the handheld gaming devices and mobile games we enjoy today.

Before Gaming Became A Digital Subscription

Looking back, the golden age of gaming was not just about the consoles themselves. It was about the memories built around them.

It was the excitement of visiting a friend’s house because they had a new game, the frustration of losing just before reaching the next level, and the satisfaction of finally beating a difficult boss after dozens of attempts.

It was also an era when gaming felt a little more tangible. You had physical cartridges and discs, controllers with worn-out buttons, and the occasional argument over who got to play next.

Pic: StockCake

Today, gaming has evolved into a massive industry with online multiplayer, digital storefronts and powerful machines capable of delivering photorealistic graphics (thanks, PC master race and Steam).

But for those who grew up in Malaysia during the 1990s, a simple console connected to the family television was often more than enough.

And if you still have one of these machines tucked away in a cupboard somewhere, perhaps it is time to dig it out, reconnect it and find out whether your old gaming skills are still intact.

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