Sawadee Screamfest 5 Puts A New Twist On The Ipoh Experience

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You may have heard of Nights Of Fright at Sunway Lagoon, but further north, Sunway Theme Parks is bringing a different homegrown horror experience to Ipoh.

Horror takes on a distinctly Southeast Asian flavour at Sunway Lost World Of Tambun as Sawadee Screamfest 5 brings Thai-inspired folklore, supernatural legends and immersive horror to Ipoh.

Now in its fifth edition, the homegrown experience features eight haunted attractions, each offering a different encounter with the mysterious and the supernatural.

Taking place on selected nights from 16 October to 1 November 2026, this year’s edition adds a seasonal experience to the destination’s established tourism offering, giving local and out-of town visitors another reason to discover Ipoh.

Bringing Thai Folklore To Life Through Immersive Storytelling

Drawing inspiration from Thailand’s rich folklore and supernatural legends, this year’s Screamfest explores a distinctive cultural world filled with mysterious beings, eerie encounters and stories that lend themselves to immersive horror. Across Southeast Asia, tales of spirits and the unexplained have long been part of regional folklore, providing a familiar cultural touchpoint for

Malaysian audiences while allowing them to discover distinctive Thai characters, legends and interpretations of the supernatural

Rather than simply retelling traditional stories, Sawadee Screamfest 5 reimagines these influences for a contemporary theme park setting. Through themed environments, developed storylines, live entertainment and unexpected encounters, visitors are immersed in the narrative and experience the stories beyond the page or screen.

This approach reflects an evolving entertainment landscape in which visitors can engage with experiences in more interactive and immersive ways. By drawing on different cultural influences and exploring new forms of storytelling, Sunway Lost World Of Tambun continues to develop original concepts that offer visitors fresh perspectives on entertainment.

Five Years Of Homegrown Horror

Now in its fifth consecutive installment, Screamfest marks five years of evolving horror experiences at Sunway Lost World Of Tambun. The event is conceptualised, developed and produced entirely by the Sunway Lost World Of Tambun team, from creative direction and storytelling to attraction design, production and execution.

This year’s edition features eight haunted attractions, each with its own setting, atmosphere and storyline:

• Dead Man’s Rail

• The Curse of Kong Koi

• Tandas Phi Kee

• Haunted Chamber’s featuring Hong Rai

• Kra Hang’s Night Flight

• The Susuk Chambers

• The Eternal Theatre

• Luminous Forest

From a haunted railway and supernatural chambers to encounters inspired by Thai folklore, each attraction presents a distinct interpretation of horror as guests make their way through the park.

Beyond the haunted attractions, visitors can also enjoy five selected attractions and seven live show stages, including Stormrider, Dragon Flights, Giddy Galleon, Perak Parade and Swan Lake.

The in-house production model gives the team the creative flexibility to develop original concepts around the destination, experiment with different themes and adapt storytelling to the setting.

Each edition builds on this capability, allowing the team to evolve the experience while maintaining Screamfest’s identity as a homegrown horror attraction.

Creating Original Experiences That Give People A Reason To Travel

Screamfest forms part of Sunway Lost World Of Tambun’s wider ambition to complement its existing attractions with distinctive experiences that contribute to Ipoh’s appeal as a leisure and tourism destination.

“We want to be more than operators of attractions; we want to be creators of experiences. Screamfest gives our team the opportunity to take an idea from concept to reality, bringing together storytelling, creative design and production to create an experience that is uniquely our own. By drawing inspiration from different cultures and exploring new ways to bring stories to life, we can continue to respond to visitor interests and create fresh reasons for people to discover our destinations,” said Mr. Brian Francis, General Manager of Sunway Lost World Of Tambun.

Set against the destination’s lush tropical surroundings and dramatic limestone formations, Sawadee Screamfest 5 complements its existing mix of natural hot springs, family attractions and evening experiences.

Whether visitors are travelling to Ipoh for Screamfest or incorporating it into a wider getaway, the event offers another way to experience Sunway Lost World Of Tambun.

EVENT DETAILS

• Event Dates: 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 October & 1 November 2026

• Time: 7.25 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.

• Venue: Sunway Lost World Of Tambun, Sunway City Ipoh

• Experiences: 8 Haunted Houses, 5 Attractions and 7 Live Show Stages

• Theme: Thai-inspired Horror

• Tickets & Info: https://sunwaylostworldoftambun.com/screamfest5/

For more updates, visit the https://sunwaylostworldoftambun.com/screamfest5/ or follow Sunway Lagoon Studios on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and RedNote.

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