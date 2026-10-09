A Sarawak Contractor Chased Two Numbers From A Dream, And Won RM10.17 Million
A 54-year-old Sarawak contractor bet RM50 a week for three decades before winning the Sports Toto 4D Jackpot 1 last month. He had no grand plans — just lunch near a worksite and a feeling.
In Brief
- A Sarawak contractor won RM10.17 million in Toto 4D Jackpot 1 after betting on two numbers inspired by a dream.
- The 54-year-old plans to save the winnings prudently for his children's future, with no other grand plans in mind.