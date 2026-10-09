A Sarawak Contractor Chased Two Numbers From A Dream, And Won RM10.17 Million

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A renovation contractor in Sarawak has been spending about RM50 a week on Sports Toto for the past 30 years and finally won big last month.

He bet on the numbers 8622 and 5765 and won RM10.17 million in the Toto 4D Jackpot 1.

The 54-year-old man said the numbers were inspired by a dream. He had bet on those numbers before but never won. He was having lunch near one of his renovation project sites when an instinct, he said, made him decide to buy the numbers again.

He couldn’t believe he landed the jackpot, and the news still felt surreal to him.

Beyond setting the money aside prudently and saving for his children’s future, he has made no grand plans.

It was truly his lucky day because he also won a system play bonus of RM672.

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