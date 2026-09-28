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Teacher’s Viral Farting Video Raises Questions On Whether Malaysia Has Clear Social Media Rules For Educators
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Teacher’s Viral Farting Video Raises Questions On Whether Malaysia Has Clear Social Media Rules For Educators

A teacher’s TikTok of herself passing gas in class drew mockery and disgust — but the bigger question it surfaced is whether Malaysia’s Education Ministry has adequate, enforceable guidelines on what teachers can and cannot post online.

by
September 28, 2026
In Brief
  • A teacher's viral farting TikTok sparked outrage, with critics calling the act unprofessional and questioning whether social media guidelines for teachers are adequate.
  • Educators are urged to carefully assess content before posting online, ensuring it benefits students rather than chasing social media popularity.

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Many were disgusted after a school teacher allegedly recorded herself farting in class while waving the fumes around.

The viral video, allegedly posted on the teacher’s personal TikTok account, shows her with her back to the class as she passes gas. Her caption suggested this was a perk of “pretty privilege”: being able to blame the farts on her students instead.

It is believed the sounds were dubbed over the video, but it didn’t make people’s disgust any less.

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Teachers should observe higher standards

The video prompted criticisms from various parties. Some netizens criticised the act as unprofessional for a teacher, while others questioned whether the Education Ministry’s social media guidelines for teachers are adequate. There are concerns that teachers these days are more preoccupied with popularity than becoming quality educators.

Some have urged the Education Ministry and its minister, Datuk Seri Fadhlina Sidek to look into the matter and take action against the teacher.

The video also drew criticism from Caprice, who said he understood that teachers want to connect with their students more. However, he said the teacher in question could have done so in a more appropriate manner. He cited popular tuition figures such as those from MC Tuition as exemplary figures to look up to.

National Academic Laureate and former education director-general Tan Sri Alimuddin Mohd Dom said teachers need to be careful about what they share online. He acknowledged the benefits of social media, but warned that it can also bring harm when it’s misused.

He advised teachers to make sound assessments of the content they intend to put online, and to ensure their content benefits students and school staff.

READ MORE: Teachers Warned Against Using Students As Social Media Content

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