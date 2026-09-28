Teacher’s Viral Farting Video Raises Questions On Whether Malaysia Has Clear Social Media Rules For Educators
A teacher’s TikTok of herself passing gas in class drew mockery and disgust — but the bigger question it surfaced is whether Malaysia’s Education Ministry has adequate, enforceable guidelines on what teachers can and cannot post online.
In Brief
- A teacher's viral farting TikTok sparked outrage, with critics calling the act unprofessional and questioning whether social media guidelines for teachers are adequate.
- Educators are urged to carefully assess content before posting online, ensuring it benefits students rather than chasing social media popularity.