Mister Potato Pulls Off The Ultimate KFC Heist, “Kebas” KFC’s Iconic Cheezy Wedges Flavour

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What happens when one of Malaysia’s most iconic potato snacks gets its hands on one of KFC’s most-loved sides?

Mister Potato and KFC Malaysia celebrated their first-ever collaboration with a playful launch activation at KFC Bukit Raja, officially unveiling the Mister Potato x KFC Cheezy Wedges Limited Edition, which transforms the unmistakable taste of KFC Cheezy Wedges into a snack made for crunching anytime, anywhere.

The collaboration brings together two familiar favourites in an unexpected way – KFC’s iconic Cheezy Wedges flavour meets Mister Potato’s signature crunch across Mister Potato Crisps and Mister Potato Syok Wave Chips.

From a “Heist” To The Big Reveal

Rather than settling for an ordinary product launch, Mister Potato and KFC brought the campaign’s ongoing “heist” storyline into the real world at KFC Bukit Raja.

Leading up to the collaboration, Malaysians were teased with CCTV-style footage of a mysterious red-clad figure tampering with the iconic Colonel Sanders logo, before Mister Potato’s mischievous mascot, Abam, was eventually caught “yellow-handed”.

At the launch, the mystery continued as a mysterious van pulled up at KFC Bukit Raja, with a group of red-suited “suspects” emerging and storming the outlet in a playful hijack.

Their target: a mysterious vault holding the secret behind the collaboration. As they attempted to crack it open, the stunt culminated in the big reveal of the Mister Potato x KFC Cheezy Wedges Limited Edition, before setting the stage for a playful face-off between the two brands.

What followed was a playful banter between How Yuan Yi, Chief Marketing Officer of MAMEE-Double Decker, and Hanim Mazam, Chief Marketing Officer of KFC Malaysia, with both sides cheekily calling each other out over who “stole” whose recipe — Mister Potato for taking KFC’s iconic Cheezy Wedges flavour, and KFC for putting its own spin on Mister Potato Syok Wave Ayam Goreng Berapi.

Guests were then treated to the full “Gabungan Terangup” experience, where KFC gave its signature fried chicken and iconic Zinger Burger a Mister Potato twist with the bold crunch of Mister Potato Syok Wave Fiery Fried Chicken chips, bringing the best of both brands together under one roof.

KFC Cheezy Wedges, now with a Mister Potato Crunch

Inspired by the familiar taste of KFC Cheezy Wedges, the limited-edition flavour has been recreated across two distinct Mister Potato snacking experiences – the light, crispy bite of Mister Potato Crisps and the bold, ridged crunch of Mister Potato Syok Wave Chips.

“We wanted to bring the Mister Potato x KFC Cheezy Wedges collaboration to life in a way that felt unmistakably Mister Potato — playful, unexpected and a little rebellious. The whole ‘heist’ was our cheeky way of turning the idea of ‘stealing’ KFC’s iconic Cheezy Wedges recipe into something consumers could experience beyond just the product. And of course, if we were going to ‘kebas’ something from KFC, we had to give it the Mister Potato crunch,” said How Yuan Yi, Chief Marketing Officer of MAMEEDouble Decker.

For KFC Malaysia, the collaboration also offered an opportunity to take the partnership beyond the restaurant and allow Malaysians to experience a familiar KFC favourite in an entirely new way

The Mister Potato x KFC Cheezy Wedges Limited Edition is available nationwide, with Mister Potato Syok Wave x KFC Cheezy Wedges Flavour Chips also available at participating KFC outlets from September onwards, while stocks last.

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