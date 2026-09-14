PokéXciting! Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary Celebration In KL Was A Rousing Success

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Pokémon fans in Malaysia had plenty to smile about over the weekend as KLCC Park was transformed into a colourful Pokémon-filled wonderland for the PokéXciting! fan event.

Held on 12 and 13 September as part of Pokémon’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the two-day event brought a range of immersive experiences to one of Kuala Lumpur’s most recognisable landmarks.

The celebration was organised by The Pokémon Company, which is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, and marked three decades since Pokémon first made its debut in Japan.

KLCC Park Gets A Pokémon Makeover

Visitors to KLCC Park were greeted by Pokémon-themed decorations and installations spread throughout the venue.

Among the attractions were Pokégenic, Pokémon Meet & Greet, Pokémon Kids TV, as well as life-sized Pokémon statues and balloons that gave fans plenty of opportunities to explore and snap photos.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Fans playing Pokémon GO also had something special waiting for them.

They could catch the PokéXciting! Pikachu, which came with a local Location Background, while a region-specific stamp rally gave players another reason to explore the event.

The Pokémon GO Stamp Rally will also remain available at KLCC Park for one month after the event.

Meet The PokéXciting! Pikachu

Pic: Shahril / TRP

One of the biggest highlights was the Pikachu Parade and PokéXciting! Parade, which marked the first appearance of the PokéXciting! Pikachu in Malaysia.

The special Pikachu stood out in a vibrant turquoise costume, bringing a colourful party atmosphere to the celebrations.

It was joined by some of Pokémon’s most familiar faces, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Eevee and Pikachu, as they made their way through the park.

For fans who stayed into the evening, the celebrations continued with the PokéXciting! Special Night Show.

But the night had one more surprise in store.

The event culminated in what was described as the first spectacular Pokémon Drone Show in Kuala Lumpur, with Pokémon characters lighting up the city’s skyline in an aerial display.

More Pokémon Fun Is Coming To Ombak KLCC

The Pokémon celebrations aren’t quite over yet.

From 1 October 2026, Ombak KLCC will host a mall-wide Pokémon campaign, with the shopping centre getting a Pokémon-themed makeover.

The campaign will feature four rotating themes: Pikachu, Fire-type Pokémon, Grass-type Pokémon and Water-type Pokémon.

Visitors will also be able to take part in Pokémon-themed activities at the Concourse, including colouring and crafting sessions, as well as gift redemptions.

For fans who prefer playing rather than simply collecting Pokémon merchandise, there will also be opportunities to get hands-on with some of the latest Pokémon video games.

Ombak KLCC will host trial play sessions on the Nintendo Switch 2 featuring titles including Pokémon Pokopia and Pokémon Champions.

The campaign will also feature the Pokémon TCG New Trainer Journey, where newcomers can learn how to play the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Participants can receive rewards including Demo Decks and Reward Vouchers, which can be redeemed for original-design TCG accessories.

At the same time, the Pokémon Center pop-up store on level 3 of Ombak KLCC will be open until 31 December 2026.

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