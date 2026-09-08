Trevor Noah Is Finally Coming To Malaysia For His First-Ever KL Show

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After years of waiting, Malaysians can finally stop asking, “When is Trevor Noah coming here?”

The answer is 9 November – or 9/11 if you read dates the Malaysian way (geddit geddit?).

Global comedy star Noah is set to make his long-awaited Malaysian debut with a one-night stand-up show at Idea LIVE Arena in Kuala Lumpur, with the show kicking off at 8pm.

The Malaysian stop is part of his Asia Tour 2026, presented by BOHM Presents and LOL Asia.

And yes, this is Noah’s first-ever show in Malaysia, something that LOL Asia CEO Rizal Kamal said has been 14 years in the making.

“We’ve waited a long time for this,” Kamal said, describing Noah as the kind of performer who can cross cultures, find the joke and still retain the humanity behind it.

So, Who Exactly Is Trevor Noah?

Pic: IMDB

If you somehow missed the memo, Noah is a South African comedian, writer, producer, author and television host who became a global household name after taking over as host of The Daily Show in 2015.

He spent seven years behind the desk, turning everything from American politics and world events to cultural differences and everyday absurdities into comedy before stepping down in 2022.

But stand-up has always been his home turf.

Born in Johannesburg, Noah’s comedy is heavily shaped by his experience growing up in South Africa, giving him a knack for looking at the world’s cultural quirks from an outsider-insider perspective.

His 2016 memoir, Born a Crime, became an international bestseller and was later adapted into an audiobook narrated by Noah himself.

Basically, if you’ve ever watched Noah explain why something that seems completely normal to one country is absolutely bonkers to another, that’s pretty much his playground.

And now, KL gets a front-row seat.

Here’s How Much The Tickets Cost

According to the organisers, tickets are priced from RM208 to RM528, excluding ticketing fees.

Category Price Cat 1 RM428 Cat 2 RM328 Cat 3 RM328 Cat 4 RM228 Cat 5 RM208 VIP RM528

Presale tickets go on sale on 9 September at 10am, while general sales open on 11 September at 10am, via Fantopia.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.