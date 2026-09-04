Malaysia Leads Southeast Asia In Travel Spend Growth With Triple-Digit Flight And Hotel Gains, Driven By More Intentional Travel

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Malaysia recorded the highest year-on-year (YoY) growth in flight and hotel spend on Trip.com’s platform across Southeast Asia in H1 2026, with both categories achieving triple-digit growth compared to the same period last year. Malaysians are not only travelling more frequently, but are also becoming more intentional travellers, planning further ahead and placing greater value on high-quality, experience-led journeys.

Outbound travel is outpacing domestic travel, with bookings placed more than a month in advance on average, nearly a week earlier than the same period last year, and close to two-thirds of outbound flight bookings being short-haul. China, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan emerged as the top outbound destinations for Malaysian travellers during H1 2026.

The Evolving Malaysian Traveller

Behind the strong growth in travel demand is a traveller profile that is digitally engaged, experience-driven and intentional in how journeys are planned. On Trip.com’s platform, travellers aged 25 to 34 represent the largest booking demographic, followed closely by those aged 35 to 44, with the two groups together accounting for nearly half of all bookings. This points to the growing influence of millennials and working-age travellers, who are not only travelling frequently but are also placing greater emphasis on how they spend their time and what they experience along the way.

That intentionality is visible in what Malaysians choose to book. Attractions

bookings have nearly quadrupled year-on-year, cruise and train bookings have

each more than doubled, and close to half of all overseas hotel bookings are

for 4 and 5-star properties. Rather than simply choosing a destination, travellers are approaching travel with much greater intentionality, curating their experiences to ensure they are meaningful.

This broader approach to travel is also reflected in growing demand for services beyond flights and hotels. Malaysian attractions, from iconic landmarks and cultural experiences to nature-based destinations, continue to be a popular addition to travel itineraries for both domestic travellers and international visitors.

Ground transportation has also become an important part of the travel journey. Trip.com’s car rental business recorded consistent double-digit monthly growth throughout H1 2026, with Malaysian travellers notably being among the top bookers, as they increasingly choose to fly to domestic destinations before renting a vehicle in local cities. This suggests a growing preference for flexibility and convenience, whether for business, leisure, or both.

Meanwhile, Trip.com’s airport transfer service also recorded strong year-on-year growth throughout H1 2026. It is now available across Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi, Tawau and Johor Bahru, with Kuching joining the network in July 2026 to further strengthen connectivity across East Malaysia.

“What makes Malaysia’s travel story in 2026 so compelling, beyond the scale of growth, is what the data reveals about how Malaysians are travelling,” said Stephane Thong, General Manager, Trip.com Malaysia.

“We are seeing a digitally engaged and increasingly intentional traveller who is placing greater emphasis on quality experiences and convenience. From attractions and premium stays to car rentals and airport transfers, travellers are curating more

aspects of their journey rather than simply booking a flight and hotel. This reflects a travel market that is becoming more experience-led, and Trip.com’s integrated ecosystem is well positioned to support travellers across every stage of that journey.”

Strengthening Malaysia’s Tourism Ecosystem

With travel patterns undergoing a steady transformation, Trip.com is dedicated to developing the solutions, initiatives, and alliances required to satisfy the evolving demands of Malaysian explorers while bolstering the nation’s tourism landscape. To support those heading overseas, specialised destination-led campaigns like Go China, Go Thailand, Hello Vietnam, and Indonesia Calling provide tailored offers for the most sought-after regional hubs. Alongside these, a focused Premium Cabin initiative enhances availability for Business Class bookings, catering to a growing segment of high-intent travelers.

Locally, the commitment to domestic travel remains just as vital. During H1 2026, collaborations with the Malaysia Budget Hotel Association (MyBHA) introduced the Hello Penang and Meh Lah Johor programs, inviting locals to experience homegrown destinations. Trip.com also partnered with the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) to launch targeted Staycation campaigns to further invigorate local demand, deepening its ties with industry stakeholders. Advancing this trajectory, Trip.com will continue broadening its domestic reach in the coming months. Starting 25 August 2026, a joint effort with Tourism Malaysia and MAH will highlight Port Dickson as a premier local retreat, reinforcing the sustained vitality of Malaysia’s tourism sector.

Malaysia’s Rising Global Appeal

The nation’s appeal is resonating across varied global footprint, attracting a mix of regional and long-distance visitors. While China continues to lead as the primary source of inbound flight arrivals on our platform, significant contributions are emerging from Southeast Asian neighbours like Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.³ Concurrently, long-haul visitors from France, the United Kingdom, and Australia are showing the most robust increases in accommodation expenditure, further highlighting the country’s rising status among high-intent international travellers.

Kuala Lumpur remains the primary pillar of inbound tourism, supported by the enduring popularity of Penang and Kota Kinabalu. However, a shift is occurring as Johor Bahru gains traction as a vital gateway, while East Malaysian cities like Miri and Sibu emerge as fast-growing hubs for a fresh wave of international travellers. This evolution extends to travel behavior, with visitors opting for premium accommodation and diversifying their itineraries to include curated activities, local tours, and comprehensive transport solutions that go well beyond basic sightseeing.

The Experience Economy in Motion

Major live events are emerging as increasingly influential catalysts for travel demand, generating measurable shifts in booking behaviour across flights, accommodation and experiences.

The BTS Kuala Lumpur concert offered a clear demonstration of this trend: on Trip.com’s concert presale day alone (4 June 2026), activated users surged by more than 640%, while the platform welcomed over 24,000 new members and sold more than 12,000 concert tickets. More than half of travellers booking through the platform during the concert period were first-time members, illustrating how major entertainment events are expanding the travel audience and introducing new users to the wider travel ecosystem.

A similar pattern followed the announcement of Formula 1’s return to Sepang. Within days, international flight bookings to Kuala Lumpur more than doubled year-on-year, hotel bookings in Sepang climbed by over 1,600%, and the destination entered Trip.com’s top five most-searched hotel destinations globally. These immediate shifts reinforce the growing influence of world-class events in shaping travel decisions and accelerating destination demand.

Beyond concerts and motorsport events, fitness-led travel, or “sportcation”, is also gaining momentum as an emerging segment within the broader experience economy. Across these evolving travel moments, Trip.com’s integrated ecosystem enables travellers to seamlessly plan every stage of their trip, from event tickets and flights to accommodation, ground transport and destination experiences.

Looking Ahead: Travel in H2 2026

Looking ahead to H2 2026, advance booking trends point to continued interest in travel across Asia. For trips planned and book over 90 days in advance, Guangzhou, Tokyo, Shanghai, Osaka and Seoul emerging as the most-booked destinations among Malaysian travellers. The popularity of these destinations reflects confidence among Malaysian travellers to explore established favourites and major regional hubs in the months ahead.

As travel becomes increasingly personalised, technology-enabled and experience-driven, Trip.com continues to invest in solutions that help travellers navigate every stage of their journey with greater confidence and convenience. Through curated Trip.Best recommendations, travellers can discover top-ranked hotels, attractions and destinations based on real platform data and traveller insights.

TripGenie, Trip.com’s AI-powered travel assistant, serves as a trusty guide for users, from practical booking-related questions and hotel comparisons to menu assistance and live translation support. In 2025, Malaysian travellers ranked among TripGenie’s top five most active markets globally, underscoring the country’s strong adoption of AI-powered travel planning.

Meanwhile, Trip.Planner, available in both English and Chinese, supports the way Malaysians organise their journeys, with food and dining recommendations remaining the most common planning request. Among these, halal dining searches continue to rank highest, reflecting the importance of culturally relevant travel planning for Malaysian travellers.

“As traveller expectations continue to evolve, Trip.com is committed to building the tools and experiences that help people travel with greater confidence, from the moment they are inspired to their journey home. With Trip.com’s full travel ecosystem spanning attractions, car rentals, airport transfers, trains, cruises, and more, travellers can manage every stage of their journey within a single platform. Whether through trusted travel insights, AI-powered planning or a seamless end-to-end booking experience, we are focused on making travel smarter and simpler for both Malaysians exploring the world and international visitors discovering everything Malaysia has to offer,” concluded Thong.

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