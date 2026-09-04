“Khong Khaek” Gets Second Movie, Malaysians Are Still Giggling At The Title

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Language is a beautiful thing.

With thousands of them existing to this very day, languages around the world could sound extremely different to eerily familiar.

As we zoom in to regional languages, they start to have similar-sounding words, and sometimes, it could bring about hilarious moments.

In 2023, a movie from Thailand tickled the funny bones of Malaysians because of its rather salacious-sounding title.

The movie was called “Khong-Khaek”, which sounds like a vulgar slang in Malay that refers to the act of “making love”.

Needless to say, Malaysians made all sorts of PG18 jokes about the film’s title. Now, the adult jokes are about to make a comeback.

Khong Khaek 2 is coming to cinemas nationwide

Local cinema chain GSC Cinemas recently announced the second installment of the movie titled “Khong Khaek 2” on their social media accounts, which is set to be released on 24 September 2026.

Malaysians could not resist leaving comments that would make a nun blush.

Since many of the comments might be too inappropriate to be written here, the social media post bares all for you to read (at your own risk).

What does the title actually mean?

While the literal, dictionary translation is “guest’s stuff” (from Khong meaning things or magic, and Khaek meaning guest), the cultural meaning used in Thailand is much more specific.

In the context of the Islamic Malay-themed southern Thai horror movie, Khong Khaek refers to a sinister, foreign form of black magic or occult curse tied to dark spirits and djinns from outside mainstream Thai Buddhist supernatural traditions.

What are the movies about?

In the first movie — Khong Khaek: Djinn’s Curse — a father named Win relocates his wife and two young daughters from the city to a remote, deeply traditional village in Narathiwat, a southern province of Thailand to protect his family from a series of terrifying supernatural disturbances.

In Khong Khaek 2, the story is rooted in chilling folklore from a village at the base of Mount Budo in Southern Thailand. It follows Anas, a husband driven to a desperate act of violence after his wife, Diana, vanishes into the deep forest and returns exhibiting terrifying, aggressive behaviour.

So, if you’re a horror movie buff and are looking for a terrifying film that hits close to home, Khong Khaek 2 will be playing in local cinemas this 24 September.

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