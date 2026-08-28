Things Malaysians Always Say Instead Of A Normal Greeting

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Forget “Hi, how are you?”

If there’s one thing Malaysians are good at, it’s turning a simple greeting into a full-blown personal interview.

Malaysia is celebrating its 69th Merdeka, and while we can talk about our food, festivals, languages and diverse cultures, there’s another thing that brings Malaysians together:

We absolutely cannot just say hello.

Whether it’s an aunty you haven’t seen since Raya 2019, an old school friend you bump into at the mamak, or a colleague you saw literally yesterday, chances are the conversation will begin with something much more personal than “Hi”.

Here are some classic Malaysian greetings that need absolutely no introduction.

1. Dah makan? (Have you eaten?)

Pic: iStock

This is the undisputed Malaysian greeting.

It doesn’t matter if it’s 8am, 3pm, or 11pm. The phrase “Dah makan?” is basically our national alternative to “How are you?”.

Food and eating is so steeply rooted in Malaysian culture that even our greetings tend to begin about food.

And if you say “Belum”, don’t be surprised if the next thing they say is “Jom makan”.

Boom, you suddenly have lunch plans with a friend or colleague.

2. Kerja kat mana sekarang? (Where do you work now?)

Pic: Unsplash

It could be a schoolmate or a cousin or just a long lost friend you reunited with after a decade who might likely first ask you “Kerja kat mana sekarang?”.

No “How have you been?” or “What have you been up to?” or any normal greeting like that.

Sure they may sound a little bit like a busybody, but we assure you that most of the time, this greeting is harmless and it’s just to begin a conversation, which is fine if you don’t mind giving an oral presentation of your career history.

3. Duduk kat mana sekarang? (Where do you live now?)

This might be a normal follow up question after a greeting an old friend or relative, but for some Malaysians, this is a pretty typical “How are you?” too.

It’s a pretty personal question, but you don’t have to give your exact address. A vauge “Still in Ampang” would suffice.

4. Dah kahwin ke? (Are you married already?)

Pic: DepositPhotos

This is a greeting that’s popular among older relatives and family friends who have somehow made your marital status their business.

If you say you’re not married yet, there’s always the follow up: “Bila nak kahwin?”. For some reason, being unmarried requires an explanation here in Malaysia.

The topic could spiral further and eventually you would be asked about having children, buying a house, and living that nuclear family life as though we could afford it in this economy.

Alternatively, an old best friend might tease you with a “Masih single ke?” (You’re still single?) followed by a guffaw because that’s what best friends do.

5. Eh makin berisi sekarang! (Wow you’ve put on weight!)

Pic: ImgFlip

This is probably one Malaysian greeting that requires emotional preparation. No hello, no small talk, just an immediate assessment of your body.

In a way, this could be interpreted as the person just saying they’ve not seen you in a while. A lot of changes can happen to our bodies after some time, after all. But, in other countries, this “greeting” might come off as extremely rude.

That’s right, Malaysia is not for beginners. If you can’t handle your makcik telling you you’ve put on a few pounds just after a few months of not seeing her, you might want to avoid her or avoid the daily nasi lemak breakfasts for a while. Your choice.

6. Eh dah kurus awak! (You’re so skinny now!)

Now this greeting needs to be dissected to determine whether they’re complimenting your weight loss, or telling you that you look emaciated.

Also a popular first greeting from aunties and uncles who haven’t seen you for a while, they could be genuinely saying you look good.

On the other hand, we all know how Malaysians are obsessed with food. The next thing you know, they’re telling you to go get second and third helpings at the kenduri buffet table because they deem you “too skinny”.

7. Apa cerita? (What’s the story?)

This is a pretty vague greeting that is basically Malaysia’s version of “What’s up?”, and it actually opens up the floor for you to answer.

A word of warning though — the greeting is short and versatile but is also capable of starting an hour-long conversation about anything from workplace gossip to somebody’s cousin’s wedding.

So when someone hits you with a “Apa cerita?”, better find a mamak restaurant you can both sit down and exchange life stories over a glass of teh tarik.

8. Sihat? (Have you been healthy/well?)

Perhaps the most wholesome of greetings, this is a pretty common Malaysian “hello” that also asks if you have been well or healthy.

If you’re a foreigner or tourist, this is a particularly warm greeting you could ask a Malaysian instead of a simple “Apa khabar?”.

Funnily enough, if someone comes at you with a “Wah! Nampak sihat sekarang ya!” which translates to “Wow you look healthy now!”, it could mean that the person is implying you’ve gained weight because “sihat” is also a nicer way of saying “fat”.

In Malaysia, asking is caring

Pic: iStock

These questions can sometimes feel nosy, especially when they come from an aunty who has somehow memorised your age, marital status and approximate salary.

But they also reflect something we can celebrate about being Malaysian.

Our greetings are often less about formalities and more about checking in.

Food, family, work, relationships and balik kampung — these are the little things that become conversation starters between people from different backgrounds.

So as we celebrate another Merdeka, perhaps one of the things worth celebrating is this uniquely Malaysian habit — We don’t just say hello. We ask about your life.

And sometimes, that’s our way of saying: “Good to see you. I’m glad you’re doing alright.”

Happy Merdeka, Malaysia.

Now, dah makan?

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