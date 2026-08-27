Parents Show Their Creative Side Making Their Kids’ Merdeka School Projects

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With Hari Merdeka coming around the corner, Malaysians are getting into the spirit of independence in many ways.

National flags are being sold and bought, patriotic events are filling up the month of August, and schools are making fun projects to instill love for the country in young students.

Naturally, the parents of these students are not left out as they help their kids build some of the most creative projects to be shown in school.

From hats to dioramas, iconic Malaysian landmarks take center stage

On social media, fathers and mothers show off their hard work creating some of Malaysia’s iconic landmarks using art crafting materials and their imagination.

Threads user @rosnymfz shared her creation: an impressive handmade Merdeka 118 Tower with a cutout of Malaysia’s Father of Independence and first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, fashioned into a colourful hat.

The post she uploaded included “work in progress” photos, and a video at the end showing her son wearing the hat at school, beaming with pride.

Other parents hopped in the comments section, sharing their creations as well.

One project that particularly stood out was by @nurul_neizah, who built a diorama of the Merdeka 118 tower complete with a section of road with miniature cars on it. The most impressive part of the project was the tower itself, which had meticulous attention to detail and even lights up!

Another cute project was shared by Threads user @iam.amkml_, featuring the Petronas Twin Towers (which looks like it’s still a work in progress) and what looks like a section of the Penang Bridge with water and sand underneath it.

“This is my child’s kindergarten project, in conjunction with Merdeka month,” said the parent in the post’s caption.

One more mother shared her handiwork in making a hat featuring the Petronas Twin Towers too, which included many small details such as little doors and windows on the Suria KLCC mall section at the base of the towers, and even the glass dome in the center of the mall’s roof.

The red brim of the hat is decorated in glitter with the word “Merdeka” pasted on it as it sits on the messy floor of the room — proof that a lot of effort was put into this project.

Many in the comments section praised the creativity and effort of the parents who worked on the projects for their children.

The spirit of Merdeka continues to soar as Malaysia celebrates 69 years of independence this 31 August, so expect Merdeka-themed events happening at major venues, fireworks on Merdeka eve, and plenty of tiny Malaysian flags waving from cars in this “Bulan Kemerdekaan”.

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