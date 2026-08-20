These Brands Are Not Malaysian By Birth, But They’re Part Of Our Malaysian Life

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Call it the Mandela effect, but surely many of us grew up thinking some of these brands were proudly Malaysian — only to find out later that they actually aren’t.

Milo VS Vico

First up, the ultimate Mandela effect: Milo. For many Malaysians, Milo is practically a national institution. So it is easy to assume that the chocolaty drink was created right here. But nope — wrong guess.

Milo was developed by Nestlé in Australia, before eventually making its way to Malaysia and winning the hearts of generations of Malaysians. At this point, it feels so deeply embedded in our culture that it might as well have been born here.

Heck, I even had a friend who grew up drinking Milo instead of baby formula. He is bald now — although I highly doubt Milo had anything to do with that — and, thankfully, he turned out perfectly healthy.

But Milo is not the only drink I have fond memories of.

When I was pursuing my diploma and degree, I was also a regular Vico drinker. It was cheaper, tasted good and, most importantly, could be enjoyed without ice or condensed milk — two things that were not exactly easy to keep in a hostel room without a refrigerator.

My roommate and I especially loved having Vico during Ramadan.

Yes, after breaking our fast. Of course. After all, we may have been students, but we still knew our priorities.

And if you haven’t already guessed, Vico is a Malaysian product.

The chocolate drink is produced by Vico Food Industries Sdn Bhd, a company based in Batu Pahat, Johor. The brand has been around for decades and has become a familiar alternative to other chocolate malt drinks among Malaysian consumers.

Choki-Choki vs Apollo

Now, Choki-Choki.

I am pretty sure almost every Malaysian kid who grew up in the 90s or 2000s has had that moment where you were given a tube of Choki-Choki and immediately turned into a chocolate archaeologist.

You would squeeze the tube, bite or tear the end open and then proceed to suck the plastic as hard as humanly possible because there was no way you were going to leave even a tiny bit of chocolate behind.

That chocolate was coming out. All of it.

And if you thought Choki-Choki was Malaysian because it was everywhere in Malaysian school canteens, kedai runcit and supermarkets, well… surprise. It is actually an Indonesian product.

But hey, at least we have Apollo. Apollo is as Malaysian as it gets — the brand says its story began in Malaysia in 1953 and has become part of the country’s snacking culture.

Apollo does not really have an exact Malaysian equivalent to Choki-Choki, but have you tried the Apollo Chocolate Layer Cake?

If you haven’t, go get one. Trust me. To this day, whenever my family and I go grocery shopping, I will somehow try to sneak a box of Apollo Chocolate Layer Cake into the trolley.

So yes, Choki-Choki may be Indonesian. But Apollo? That one is truly ours.

Ayam Brand vs Sardin Adabi

Then there is the great Malaysian pantry staple: sardines.

If you grew up in Malaysia, chances are you have had that emergency dinner where someone opens a can of sardines, fries some onions and chilli, throws everything into the pan and suddenly dinner is sorted.

And for many of us, the first name that comes to mind is probably Ayam Brand. But here’s another one that might surprise you.

Ayam Brand actually traces its roots to Singapore, where Frenchman Alfred Clouët established his business in 1892. The brand eventually became particularly well known for its canned sardines and other canned foods.

But don’t worry, Malaysia has its own contender. Sardines Adabi. Adabi is homegrown, and its sardines have become another familiar sight in Malaysian kitchens.

READ MORE: 5 F&B Brands You Probably Didn’t Know Were Malaysian

Maggi vs Mamee

Then we come to something that might cause an argument in Malaysian hostels everywhere, Maggi.

For many Malaysians, “Maggi” is practically synonymous with instant noodles.

There are numerous variations available that are suitable for any occasion. These include Maggi goreng, Maggi kari, Maggi sup, Maggi with egg, Maggi with sausage, Maggi for financial constraints, Maggi for convenience, and Maggi for late-night hunger.

But one thing for sure is that Maggi isn’t Malaysian.

The brand traces its roots to Switzerland, where Julius Maggi developed his food products in the 19th century. Nestlé later acquired the Maggi brand in 1947.

So what do we have? Mamee. The brand’s story began in Melaka in 1971, when its founder started a small factory producing instant noodles. A few years later, the company turned instant noodles into the crunchy snack many Malaysian children grew up eating.

And let’s be honest, Mamee is not merely a Malaysian brand. It is practically a childhood experience.

There is something about opening that packet, crushing the noodles, sprinkling the seasoning and shaking everything together. No bowl required. No cooking required. Just pure childhood engineering.

Mamee now offers a diverse selection of instant noodles, notably endorsed by the esteemed celebrity chef, Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, widely recognized as Chef Wan.

So while Maggi may have Switzerland behind its name, Mamee has Melaka behind its story. And that, my friends, is another one for Malaysia.

READ MORE: These “International” Brands Are Actually Malaysian-Made!

So, What Else Did We Get Wrong?

This is what makes the whole thing interesting. Some brands feel so deeply Malaysian because we grew up with them that we never stopped to ask where they actually came from.

Milo? Australian-born. Choki-Choki? Indonesian. Ayam Brand? Singaporean. Maggi? Swiss.

But Vico, Apollo, Adabi and Mamee – these are homegrown. And perhaps that is the fun part of discovering where our favourite brands actually come from.

You might lose a little bit of your national pride when you find out Milo isn’t Malaysian. But then you remember there is Apollo Chocolate Layer Cake sitting in your kitchen. So we’re still good guys.

Oh before I forget, happy 69th Merdeka to every Malaysian out there!

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