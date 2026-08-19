Syed Saddiq And Bella Astillah Set ‘Double10’ Wedding Date At Menara Merdeka Maybank

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Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and singer-actress Bella Astillah have announced that their solemnisation ceremony will be held on 10 October at Level 118 of Menara Merdeka Maybank in Kuala Lumpur.

The couple, who became engaged on 28 March, shared their wedding date during the entertainment programme MeleTOP on Tuesday (18 August).

Syed Saddiq said the date was chosen after factoring in the various preparations required. He added that while they would have liked to marry earlier, October was the month that allowed them enough time to get everything ready.

The ceremony will feature an all-white theme incorporating Arab and Islamic elements, as requested by their families.

Syed Saddiq said he’s grateful to everyone who has continued to pray for them and offer advice.

A wedding reception is planned for the same month, with additional celebrations scheduled in Kuala Lumpur, Muar and Sabah.

Syed Saddiq also thanked Menara Merdeka Maybank for allowing them to hold their solemnisation ceremony there, noting that it will be special as theirs will be among the first weddings held on Level 118.

From dream couple to dream wedding

Syed Saddiq and Bella first met around 2022, and they worked on various promotional projects together. They were quickly affectionately dubbed ‘BASS’ by fans.

Both reportedly grew closer in 2025 before getting engaged at the summit of Mount Kinabalu, Sabah. They held an official engagement ceremony with family and guests at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur on 28 March.

On 25 July, the couple posted photographs of themselves in wedding-themed attire, prompting public speculation about their wedding date.

The couple fuelled speculation about their wedding date, especially when they visited the office of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya in July. They did not disclose the purpose of the visit.

READ MORE: Bella & Syed Saddiq Get Blessed With Marriage Advice From Tun M

READ MORE: When Politics Meets Pop Culture: Saddiq And Bella Go From Trending To Engaged

READ MORE: Netizens Are “Shipping” Syed Saddiq And Bella Astilah As They Hike Mount Kinabalu

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