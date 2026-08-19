Do You Like Hair In Your Dessert? This Shop Makes “Bulu Bulu” Cake

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Most people would immediately send their food back to the kitchen and file a heavily-worded complaint if they find even a single strand of hair in it.

Hair in food could pose a serious health risk or even just as a sign of poor kitchen hygiene especially when you’re eating out at a restaurant of café.

Besides that, finding hair in your food is also downright gross as you have no idea which part of the body that strand might have come from.

However, one cake shop in Shah Alam decided to make hairy food a gimmick, and it seems to be working.

Cake sprinkled with “bulu”

Pasteljla, a custom cake shop and cafe in Shah Alam, recently shared its latest creation on social media: a cake named “Bulu Bulu”.

The mini cake, which comes in Cookies and Cream flavour, is covered in what looks like strands of black hair.

Since the Ministry of Health has not come knocking at their door yet, we’re assuming that the “bulu” are made of edible food grade materials or ingredients.

Most Malaysians were amused by the cake, with many asking what the “hairs” are actually made of. Meanwhile, others simply asked why the shop would make something like this.

The Bulu Bulu cake looks like it would make a great prank gift, and based on their Instagram page, Pasteljla seems to make all sorts of cute and interesting cake designs to showcase their creativity and imagination.

One of their more recent series of cake videos are themed after the popular Japanese trading card game Pokémon. The videos are titled “Who’s That Pokemxn?” and showcases cakes being made progressively before revealing which Pokémon character it is at the end.

The hairy cake trend started out in Thailand

Based on some earlier social media posts, the hairy cake trend seems to have beginnings among content creators in Thailand.

It later became available at markets around the country, which were then discovered by other digital influencers.

If you want to try it yourself, the Bulu Bulu cake is currently available in-store at Pasteljla cake shop at RM15 per piece.

Address: Pasteljla cake shop, 6G, Jalan Sungai Burung Y 32/Y , Seksyen 32, Bukit Rimau, Shah Alam, Malaysia Selangor

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