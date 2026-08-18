Azmi Mansor Turns His Car Into A One-Man Merdeka Parade

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“I’m not crazy. I just love my country.”

That is how Azmi Mansor, 71, describes his unusual but deeply personal way of celebrating Malaysia — by turning his car into a one-man, one-car Merdeka parade.

For the self-employed father of six, the sight of his car covered almost entirely in Jalur Gemilang and the flags of all 13 states and three Federal Territories in the country is nothing extraordinary.

It has been part of his life for about eight years, where he himself has lost count of the money that he had spent.

TRP caught up with Azmi by the roadside near a pedestrian crossing, as he was carefully attaching two newly purchased Malaysian flags to his jacket.

“I’m about to head to Bukit Bintang, but I need to attach these newly bought flags to my jacket first,” he said.

Azmi, who lives in Kampung Medan, Selangor said the idea to decorate his car with flags came from the simple desire of seeing more Malaysians proudly displaying the Jalur Gemilang.

“I just want to encourage Malaysians to put up the Malaysian flag, wave it and fly it. That’s all,” he said.

Eight Years And Counting

What started as an idea has since become a long-running project.

Azmi Mansor, 71, has spent about eight years decorating his car with Jalur Gemilang as his own way of celebrating Merdeka.

“Someone actually offered to buy this car before I started the project. I was sitting alone at 2am and then it hit me, rather than selling the car to someone else, I should turn it into this project instead,” he said of his beloved Proton Tiara.

The result is a vehicle that has become something of a moving patriotic display — complete with rows of national and state flags covering its exterior.

Azmi said he has been decorating his car with Malaysian flags for the last eight years now, replacing those that are no longer in good condition while keeping those that are still usable.

There is no fixed budget for the project either.

Azmi said he does not keep track of how much he spends on the decorations, choosing instead to buy more flags whenever he has the means to do so.

“If I have money, I buy them. If I don’t, then I don’t. That’s all,” he said.

Six Children, But No Complaints

Azmi is also a father of six, with four of his children already married while the other two are still studying.

Despite the amount of attention his decorated car attracts, he said his children have never objected to what he does.

“They don’t get angry. They just take it as normal,” he said.

For Azmi, the joy is not limited to one particular community.

He said he hopes Malaysians of all backgrounds can enjoy seeing the vehicle, although he ultimately does it because it makes him happy.

“Children will enjoy it, but it doesn’t matter what race they are. Whoever enjoys it, let them enjoy it. Whoever doesn’t, that’s okay. As long as my heart is happy,” he said.

His Own Moving Merdeka Parade

Azmi said he regularly takes the decorated car out, particularly during the Merdeka period, giving people a chance to see his unusual creation on the road.

The vehicle is also fitted with lights at night, while Azmi said he makes regular rounds with it.

He recalled spending years thinking about different ways to decorate the car, with some of his ideas even coming to him while he was resting at home.

The result is a vehicle that has become something of a moving patriotic display — complete with rows of national and states flags covering its exterior.

And while some may see the car as excessive, Azmi sees it differently. For him, it is not about seeking attention or making a statement. It is simply his way of showing love for Malaysia.

As the country approaches another Merdeka celebration, Azmi’s one-car parade may not have hundreds of vehicles, marching bands or elaborate floats.

But it carries something he believes matters just as much — pride in the country he calls home.

Regular Fixture At Federal Highway

For those plying the Federal Highway, you may spot Azmi’s Tiara alongside the Bandar Sunway stretch, during the Merdeka celebration.

If you’ve spotted it and wondered who it belongs to, now you know.

“You noticed it too, yes? Now you’ve met the owner,” Azmi said smiling, before we parted ways.

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