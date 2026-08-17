Julie’s Opens Its First Mini Factory In The Sky This Merdeka Season

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This Merdeka, Julie’s is taking its celebrations to new heights, literally. Marking its first roadshow at this hilltop resort, the brand is bringing “A Mini Factory Adventure” to Kimhua Atrium, SkyAvenue, Resorts World Genting, happening until 23 August.

In conjunction with Malaysia’s 69th National Day celebrations, this immersive, family-friendly event transforms the atrium into a miniature Julie’s Biscuit factory.

Visitors of all ages are invited to discover the journey behind Julie’s biscuits through an interactive mini factory experience showcasing its popular Peanut Butter Sandwich and Cheese Sandwich, while celebrating the spirit of Malaysian craftsmanship, creativity and togetherness that defines the Merdeka season.

Julie’s ‘A Mini Factory Adventure’ comes to life at SkyAvenue, Resorts World Genting from now till 23 August 2026.

Tzy Horng Sai, Director of Julie’s Biscuits said, “As a company that is proud of its Malaysian roots, we have always believed that Julie’s is more than just a brand that sells biscuits. We are part of the Malaysian story. Bringing ‘A Mini Factory Adventure’ to Genting Highlands for the first time is our way of celebrating that story with families in a whole new setting, especially during this meaningful Merdeka season. We wanted to create an experience where visitors not only get to enjoy our biscuits, but also get a peek into the craftsmanship and passion behind every bite.”

Strike a pose at the playful ‘Peanut Butter Cloud’ photo zone.

Spread across Kimhua Atrium, the mini factory comes alive with a series of interactive stations designed for the whole family. Photo enthusiasts can look forward to two interactive stations designed for memorable snapshots: the “Peanut Butter Cloud” station, featuring an oversized Julie’s biscuit shaped cushion that guests can sink into, and “Be The Biscuit Maker,” where guests can step behind the counter for a photo along a mock factory production line.

Step into the action behind the make belief factory production line at the ‘Be The Biscuit Maker’ photo station.

Visitors who are keen to have a taste of the biscuits can stop by the “The Signature Selection” section for some tasty samples. Also on display is the Julie’s World Map Zone called “The Flavour Passport,” which lets guests trace the brand’s footprint across the more than 80 countries where it is available today, a proud reminder of just how far a homegrown Malaysian biscuit has travelled. Families looking to catch their breath between stations can rest easy and enjoy their downtime at “The Sweet Escape” resting area.

The exclusive gift with purchase: the Peanut Butter Sandwich Convertible Plushie Keychain transforms from a cute bag charm into a handy tote bag.

No factory adventure is complete without a little souvenir. Shoppers who purchase any four handy packs (360g/336g) of Julie’s sandwich biscuits during the roadshow can redeem a special Peanut Butter Sandwich Convertible Plushie Keychain, while stocks last. Folded, the plushie doubles as a bag charm and when unfolded, transforms into a large tote bag shaped like Julie’s beloved Peanut Butter Sandwich biscuit. It is cute to look at and useful for grocery runs long after the roadshow ends.

Visitors enjoy sampling Julie’s signature Peanut Butter Sandwich and Cheese Sandwich at ‘The Signature Selection’.

Central to this roadshow are Julie’s Peanut Butter Sandwich and Cheese Sandwich, two of the earliest biscuits the company created and the products that helped shape Julie’s into the household name it is today. The Peanut Butter Sandwich pairs rich, fragrant peanut butter cream with crispy round crackers, baked golden and lightly salted, a taste that’s remained a household favourite since Julie’s was founded. Meanwhile, the Cheese Sandwich combines the same crispy, lightly salted crackers with a mildly sweet and savoury cheese cream, a flavour loved across generations. Both are available in Julie’s signature handy pack format, making them ideal for school snacks, office pantries, road trips or everyday sharing.

Head up to SkyAvenue, Resorts World Genting, and celebrate Merdeka with Julie’s through a fun-filled Mini Factory Adventure. Julie’s Peanut Butter Sandwich and Cheese Sandwich can also be found at your nearest retail stores or online at the official Julie’s Shopee and Lazada flagship stores.

To get continuous updates on Julie’s latest promotions, contests, and activities, visit our website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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