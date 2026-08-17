British Singer Rex Orange County Performs Surprise Set At KL’s MRT Bukit Bintang Station

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British singer-songwriter Rex Orange County made an unannounced appearance at MRT Bukit Bintang station in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (16 Aug), performing live for commuters.

He was joined by local busker and keyboardist Winson, who accompanied him on the performance.

Videos circulating on social media showed Rex Orange County performing his track “Happiness,” drawing applause from the crowd at the station.

In a social media post, Winson said he was excited to have performed alongside Rex Orange County, praising the singer’s vocal ability and thanking him for “creating many wonderful songs.”

Some were sad they missed his performance

Several social media users expressed envy at commuters who witnessed the impromptu performance.

Others lamented missing the appearance, with one user joking that it was “reason enough to start taking public transport more often.”

Before anyone jumps into speculations, Rex Orange County doesn’t have an upcoming scheduled concert in Malaysia.

He last performed in Malaysia on 18 and 19 Oct 2023 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, marking his debut concerts in the country.

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