British Singer Rex Orange County Performs Surprise Set At KL’s MRT Bukit Bintang Station
The British singer-songwriter performed an impromptu set at the Kuala Lumpur MRT station on Saturday (15 Aug), accompanied by local busker Winson on keyboard.
In Brief
- Rex Orange County made a surprise appearance at MRT Bukit Bintang station, performing live for commuters alongside local busker Winson.
- He performed his track "Happiness," with videos circulating on social media showing the crowd's enthusiastic response to the impromptu set.
- Rex Orange County has no upcoming scheduled concerts in Malaysia, having last performed there in October 2023 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.