Otters Are Back In The Klang River, And So Is Malaysia’s Sense Of Humour

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The return of otters in the Klang River in front of Mid Valley has delighted Malaysian netizens. In the viral clip by Threads user @fiieezzz, a small group of otters playfully frolicked and swam in the water. @fiieezzz wrote that the return of the otters could mean the river water is clean.

The post also elicited some laughter because @fiieezzz mistakenly referred to the otters as ‘’oysters.’’ Malaysians being Malaysians had fun with the accidental mistake.

A Threads user said oysters can be found in char kuey teow while another person joked that they were disappointed to see no oysters in the post. Some leaned into the joke and claimed it was various animals such as a sealion, capybara, and a seahorse.

It’s not the first time otters appeared along the river. They were spotted in the Klang River near Bandaraya LRT station in June 2025, and near Pasar Seni in May 2026.

It’s said that otters do not necessarily depend on clean water, and are known to help manage the population of the invasive suckermouth catfish (ikan bandaraya) in the river.

Malaysia is also home to four otter species: the smooth-coated otter, Asian small-clawed otter, hairy-nosed otter, and Eurasian otter.

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