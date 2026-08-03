Woman Finishes Fun Run While Carrying Stray Kitten She Rescued Along The Route, Then Adopts It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some runs are about chasing a personal best. Others become unforgettable for reasons you never see coming.

A woman in the Philippines named Phoebe has captured the hearts of social media users after completing the Kik’s Fun Run while carrying a tiny kitten she rescued along the race route.

Instead of leaving the helpless feline behind, Phoebe scooped it up mid-run and carried it all the way to the finish line. The kitten has since been lovingly named Kiks Doja, after the event where the two first met.

Image provided to TRP.

A Rough Morning Took An Unexpected Turn

Speaking to us after her story went viral, Phoebe revealed that race day had been anything but smooth.

She had slept for only around two hours the night before and still had to work both before and after the run, leaving her physically and emotionally drained.

“I was struggling throughout the run,” she shared, adding that she even found herself crying at one point.

Image provided to TRP

Everything changed when she spotted the tiny kitten alone along the route.

Instead of focusing on how exhausted she felt, Phoebe shifted her attention to making sure the kitten was safe. Carrying the little furball gave her a renewed sense of purpose and the motivation she needed to push through until she crossed the finish line.

Sometimes, all it takes is a tiny paw to remind you to keep going.

Kiks Doja Has Officially Found A Forever Home

Image provided to TRP.

The heartwarming story didn’t end at the finish line.

In a recent update on Threads, Phoebe shared that she has officially adopted Kiks Doja and welcomed the kitten into her family.

She also posted adorable updates of the kitten settling into its new home, including learning how to use a litter box — a milestone every new cat parent knows is worth celebrating.

What began as a chance encounter during a fun run has turned into a lifelong friendship between a woman who needed a little hope and a kitten that needed a home.

Stories like these are a reminder that kindness can appear in the most unexpected moments. And just like here in Malaysia, where community cats are often showered with food, care and affection, it’s heartwarming to see that our neighbours in the Philippines have plenty of love to give their feline friends too.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.