Get Free Roti: Wear Sunnies To Kanna Curry House & Get Yourself A Free Meal!

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Kanna Curry House has a treat for you. The beloved restaurant is giving free roti canai to each customer at its Bandar Menjalara, Kepong branch. The delicious offer is available from 25 to 29 May 2026.

How do you redeem this? The curry house said customers need to come wearing their sunglasses and show a TikTok or Instagram video that mentions the offer.

In return, customers need to post a picture or video of their free meal on social media however they want and tag Kanna Curry House. And finish eating the roti canai!

However, if you think hiding behind your sunnies will fool them, Kanna said “we will remember your face” if you attempt to score the free roti more than once a day.

Kanna Curry House added that additional roti canai orders will be charged and that the offer is on a first-come, first-served basis.

#indianfood #malaysianfood #fyp #bananaleafrice ♬ original sound – kannacurryhousekl @kannacurryhousekl Helloooo FREE roti canai when you dine in at KCH, Kepong Branch(Bandar Menjalara) with your sunnies from May 25th – 29th, 2026. How it works: 1️⃣Show this post to the counter of our store(Kanna Curry House, Bandar Menjalara only), be sure you wear your sunglasses 2️⃣🫵🏾Enjoy the roti 3️⃣ Share it on social however you want & tag @kannacurryhousekl T&Cs Apply: – 1 pax/sunglass per day(we will remember your face🫵🏾🫵🏾👀) – No return of canai upon being served, or matcha will stare at you again. – ⁠Additional order(s) will account to additional charges. – Limited pax only, please be patient with us as we serve on first come, first serve basis🙏🏾🙏🏾 No stress, come eat🤗 #curry

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