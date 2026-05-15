“Ugly Doodle” AI Trend Leaves Malaysians In Stitches, And Now We Know Why!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Leave it to Malaysians to find the best ways to entertain themselves with artificial intelligence (AI).

Recently, a post on Threads went viral after user @juliexanum shared a normal photo with an “ugly doodle” version right next to it.

The AI-generated doodle rendition looks goofy and hilarious, and she even shared the exact prompt while asking everyone else to do one with their own photos and share it in the comments section.

“Everyone please do this and share yours in the comments. I want to laugh at your pictures. Copy the prompt in the comments section and paste it in ChatGPT along with your photo!” she said.

Screenshot

The prompt goes:

Turn this photo into a funny ugly doodle drawing. Make it look like: a quick sketch using a cheap marker or crayon messy, rough, childlike style bad perspective and awkward proportions slightly exaggerated facial features Add: simple cartoon background (like buildings, trees, street) random sketchy lines and details uneven coloring and visible strokes Style: looks like a lazy drawing, not polished, humorous and a bit stupid-looking meme-like, casual, internet style Do NOT: make it realistic.

Many couldn’t resist joining the fun and share their own “ugly doodles”

As any fun new trend goes with Malaysians, they jumped in the comments section with ugly doodles of their own, and the results are the spit-water-out-your-nose kind of funny.

Some posted the AI doodles of themselves solo, a few did the trend with their partners, and others uploaded images of their whole family in ugly doodle form.

The collection of ugly doodles shared by these users are just proof that AI technology can be used for good, wholesome, and clean fun.

However, as with any sort of digital platform, we urge everyone to take caution when uploading photos of yourselves. Be extra careful about sharing photos that might be compromising or contains images of children on AI-powered platforms.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.