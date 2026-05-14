Fans Go AI Wild With Zul “Smokeshow” Ariffin’s Pool Pics

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Popular Malaysian actor Zul Ariffin has been stealing the spotlight since early 2026 after he landed a voice acting role for an international animated movie.

Yesterday, the public turned their attention to him once again when he posted a photo of himself smoking a cigarette which pulled mixed reactions from the social media community.

Prior to that, Zul posted a photo of himself enjoying a dip in a pool in all his six-packed glory, with the caption: “Just cooling off”.

There’s no doubt the man is “flexing” his goods in the photos, but a few excited social media users couldn’t help themselves but to make some alterations to Zul’s pictures using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

This especially after all the attention, be it positive or negative, that he received after yesterday’s smoking video.

The result? Some pretty hilarious (and mostly harmless) AI-generated modifications.

Many added themselves into the picture posing with the celebrity, while some superimposed their faces onto Zul’s impressive physique.

READ MORE: Smoking Video On Threads – Zul Ariffin Says “And?” To Public Health Malaysia Over Criticism

Earlier in March, Zul gained widespread attention and praise for landing a role in the Hollywood-produced animated film GOAT.

He didn’t join the production to do Malay language dubbing, but as one of the global cast next to the likes of American professional basketball player Stephen Curry and Caleb McLaughlin, who played Lucas Sinclair in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Zul voiced the supporting character Archie Everhardt, a stoic rhinoceros who plays the film’s rendition of basketball called “Roarball”.

READ MORE: Zul Ariffin Joins Global Cast Of GOAT As The Voice Of Archie

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