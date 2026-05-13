Smoking Video On Threads – Zul Ariffin Says “And?” To Public Health Malaysia Over Criticism

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent post by Malaysian actor Zul Ariffin has sparked debate online.

Not only was the video itself the subject of criticism, his blunt response to one account also didn’t sit well with many.

Earlier today, the actor posted a good morning video of himself sitting on the steps of a bungalow, smoking a cigarette.

Screenshot from Threads

While there were those who didn’t seem to mind him smoking, many people were not happy that a celebrity like him was showing off a bad habit on social media.

The general sentiment was that he should instead be promoting a healthy lifestyle.

While Zul Ariffin did not react to any of the criticism, he did respond to one.

The account @publichealthmalaysia commented on Zul’s post, accusing him of indirectly promoting cigarettes.

“Tahniah, you just gave cigarette company free advertising. Marketing team mereka boleh rehat hari ni. Just wait for someone to proudly pose with their product, upload it, and call it style,” the comment read.

The comment appeared to suggest that public figures sharing smoking-related content could normalise the habit or make it appear stylish to followers online.

However, Zul Ariffin didn’t exactly engage in a lengthy debate.

Instead, the actor simply replied with: “And?”

Screenshot from Threads

His short response quickly caught attention in the replies, with many netizens jumping into the discussion over celebrity influence and smoking culture.

Some defended Zul, arguing that he is “living the life he wants”.

There were also those who slammed Public Health Malaysia for choosing to react sarcastically to the actor’s video.

Generally, many were unhappy with the smoking video as celebrities carry a responsibility of showing good conduct to the masses.

The post has not been taken down as of press time and continues to draw replies and arguments.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.