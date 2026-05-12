Michael Jackson’s Magic Lives On: Malaysian Fans Keep The Legend Alive

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Michael Jackson, popularly known as the King of Pop, is still reigning long after he’s gone. He has entertained millions with beautiful songs and iconic choreographies. Despite the fame he commanded and criticisms he received, he maintained a humble and kind character.

Michael (2026) is a musical biographical drama film which traces his life from the Jackson 5 era to his solo stardom featuring his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as himself. Since its release in April, the film has smashed box office records and set records for the best biopic box office debut.

The numbers don’t just show the power of Michael’s influence. Michael’s legacy and impact is most apparent by the reactions of fans in the cinema halls. Fans filled each seat in the cinema and they danced and sang along with the movie. They remembered his moves and lyrics, even his popular ‘‘Oww!’’ Strangers of all ages were dancing together and they were not worried about being seen or judged.

The film is so popular in Malaysia that cinemas are putting the film back on IMAX due to high demand, and it continues paying off.

In Malaysia they had to put it back on IMAX due to demand lol https://t.co/lQ3mqqsvut pic.twitter.com/Wj6jwbqCpr — Ibrahim Khan (@unrealpathan) May 11, 2026

MJ fans all across Malaysia united to have the biggest MJ fans party tonight!



They dressed up, danced and sang to The King of Pop before and after watching ‘Michael’ in IMAX. @michaelmovie @JaafarJackson The Malaysian crowd absolutely loved and celebrated your phenomenal… pic.twitter.com/B6rzVZqoNe — TGV Cinemas 🇲🇾 (@TGVCinemas) May 6, 2026

Threads user @r3na shared some clips of the TGV IMAX Penang crowd having the time of their lives during and after the movie. Some movie goers came all dressed up like Michael and showed off their moves on stage. In another clip, a group of them executed the moonwalk perfectly. Families, especially the young children, joined in the fun on stage and danced along with the Michael impersonators. It was like he never left.

@r3na thanked the cinema for organising a nationwide special fan screening of the film. She also thanked Jaafar Jackson for embodying the iconic pop star ‘’to a T’’.

Fans still reminisce their memories of Michael, especially when he came down to Malaysia for his HIStory World Tour in 1996.

Twitter user @heizetatler shared pictures of a young Michael Jackson waving from the window of a building next to the Petronas Twin Towers which was still under construction then.

Michael Jackson pictured in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia during his History Tour in 1996. 🇲🇾



Next to him was the soon-to-be tallest building in the world at that time, KLCC Twin Towers. https://t.co/cZJ560wona pic.twitter.com/DHoEAwZUNb — Heize Tatler (@heizetatler) August 29, 2024

Masih ingat lagi tak saat Michael Jackson datang ke Malaysia pada tahun 1996?😍 Memang luar biasa suasana waktu tu… lautan manusia sanggup berkumpul semata-mata nak lihat Raja Pop dunia ini! #MalaysiaDahKool



Sumber: tgvcinemas pic.twitter.com/0fu2lgrcin — Kool FM 🇲🇾 (@kool101my) May 11, 2026

Meanwhile, daughter of Tan Sri Syed Yusof Syed Nasir, Sharifah Farhana shared a picture on Threads that made many fans envious.

Back in 1996, she had her picture taken with Michael during his world tour concert in Kuala Lumpur. Michael’s Malaysian concert was brought to our shores by Syed Yusof’s company Jojo Entertainment.

We joined the excitement as well and here’s what we thought after watching Michael (2026) in the cinema:

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.