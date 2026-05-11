Westlife Returns To Malaysia In January 2027!

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Irish pop group Westlife is performing in Kuala Lumpur on 14 January 2027! Malaysia is a part of their Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour, and they will be stopping by these countries as well:

Singapore- 16 January

16 January Manila- 20 January

20 January Jakarta- 23 January

23 January Bangkok- 25 January

25 January Hong Kong- 30 January

The group last performed in Malaysia at the Arena of Stars in 2024. The band started with four members, but as of May 2026, only three of them remain – Shane Filan, Nick Byrne, and Kian Egan. This is because Mark Feehily is taking an extended break for his health.

Formed in Dublin in 1998, Westlife released many songs that are still popular among its Malaysian fans today. Some titles included World of Our Own, Flying Without Wings, Uptown Girl, and more.

The group disbanded in 2012 but reunited in 2018, and has since released new songs such as Hello My Love, Better Man, Dynamite, and My Blood.

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