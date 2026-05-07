Hints Of The Weeknd’s Possible Concert In Malaysia Excite Fans

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Malaysians are spoiled well this year with bands like Simple Plan and Evanescence coming to perform. Well, fans here can add another singer to their concert roster.

READ MORE: Simple Plan Heading To KL In November 2026, Evanescence Soon?

Several Live Nation accounts have hinted that Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd might be performing in Malaysia as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Asia. Other countries included in the list are Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Japan.

All posts come with the cryptic line: ‘’A foreshadowing of the final leg.’’

A Foreshadowing Of The Final Leg pic.twitter.com/BgbB3GXp2d — Live Nation Malaysia (@livenationmy) May 6, 2026

The rumours continued to burn hot when the Instagram account @gene.hackerman, believed to be The Weeknd’s alternate account to post cryptic updates, allegedly posted a picture of Japanese designer holding a T-shirt displaying Asia tour dates. Some of the countries listed on the shirt that can be spotted easily are Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, and Manila. This post on Instagram Story has been deleted.

Image: @gene.hackerman/IG & Bandwagon Asia

Fans of The Weeknd are totally excited and thrilled despite the lack of confirmation. A Threads user @xallehrazax believed The Weeknd has confirmed he’ll be performing in Malaysia when @gene.hackerman posted a picture of the Entrapment poster.

Entrapment is a 1999 heist film starring Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones and the final iconic scenes were filmed at the Petronas Twin Towers.

Screenshot from Threads

There are still no official confirmation yet, but fans remain hopeful and are planning how to save more money to afford the tickets.

WAITING FOR HIM FOR SO LONGGGG !! — TS REEN ◡̈ (@Tixnzreen) May 6, 2026

im broke man 💀 PUH-LEASE BE NEXT YEAR 🥺🙏🏻 https://t.co/hPL54zjAtX — maira (@mairarosemk) May 6, 2026

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