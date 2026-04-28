Evanescence, Jason Mraz & More: Your Teenage Playlist Is Coming To Malaysia

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If you grew up screaming along to emo anthems on your iPod, looping acoustic heartbreakers on YouTube, or discovering new bands through Tumblr and LimeWire (no judgement), 2026 is basically your main character moment. From 2000s alt-rock royalty to 2010s indie heartbreakers and modern chart-dominators, Malaysia’s concert calendar this year feels like someone curated it straight from your old playlist.

Here are five acts hitting Malaysia in 2026 that might just heal your inner teenager, or at least give them a very expensive night out.

1. Evanescence: The Goth-Era Throwback We’ve Been Waiting For

If you’ve ever dramatically stared out a rainy window while “My Immortal” played, this one’s for you. Led by Amy Lee, Evanescence defined early-2000s angst with their symphonic rock sound.

Expect haunting vocals, heavy riffs, and a crowd that absolutely still knows every word to “Bring Me To Life.”

ICYMI: Last year Evanescence put out a music video for Netflix original series Devil May Cry titled Afterlife, and it goes hard!

Date: 26 September 2026

26 September 2026 Time: TBC

TBC Venue: Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium

Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium Tickets: Tickets go on sale 8 May 2026 at 10am via GoLive Asia

2. Jason Mraz: The Feel-Good Sing-along

For those who grew up in the “I’m Yours” era, Jason Mraz is basically musical comfort food. His concerts are less “show” and more “collective therapy session with ukulele vibes”.

With Jason, expect wholesome energy, acoustic charm, and at least one moment where the entire crowd sings louder than him.

Date: 31 October 2026

31 October 2026 Time: TBC

TBC Venue: Kuala Lumpur (TBC)

Kuala Lumpur (TBC) Tickets: Tickets will be launching on 5 June 2026 via jasonmraz.com

3. Post Malone: From Sadboy Anthems to Stadium Bangers

From “Circles” to “Rockstar”, Post Malone has quietly become one of the defining voices of the late 2010s and beyond, and now he’s bringing a full stadium show to KL.

This is the kind of show where you go for the vibes, and leave questioning your life choices (in a good way).

So, if you’re a Post Malone fan, this is a good year for a Celebration!

Date: 27 September 2026

27 September 2026 Time: 8:30PM

8:30PM Venue: TM Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil

TM Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil Tickets: Already on sale via GoLive Asia

4. Kodaline: One Last Cry (Literally, It’s a Farewell Tour)

If your emotional damage was soundtracked by “All I Want”, you might want to prepare tissues. Kodaline are calling it a day, and this is your final chance to see them live.

Yes, it’s a farewell tour. No, you will probably not be emotionally okay after.

Date: 26 August 2026

26 August 2026 Time: 8:30pm

8:30pm Venue: Idea Live Arena, Kuala Lumpur

Idea Live Arena, Kuala Lumpur Tickets: Available on StubHub

5. My Chemical Romance: The Emo Revival We Never Let Go Of

When it comes to defining a generation of eyeliner, heartbreak, and screaming into the void, few bands come close. MCR’s return to stages worldwide has already proven one thing: the emo phase was never a phase.

From “Welcome to the Black Parade” to “Helena”, expect a cathartic, full-volume singalong that feels like 2006 all over again.

Date: 19 and 20 November 2026

19 and 20 November 2026 Time: 8:30pm

8:30pm Venue: Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Bukit Jalil National Stadium Tickets: Available on ViaGoGo (very limited!)

Whether you were a black-eyeliner emo kid, a hopeless romantic indie listener, or someone who just likes screaming lyrics in a crowd, 2026 is stacked. It’s not just a concert year, it’s a nostalgia tour across different versions of yourself.

Now the real question: are you pacing yourself, or are you about to financially ruin yourself for all five?

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