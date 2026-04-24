Simple Plan Heading To KL In November 2026, Evanescence Soon?

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Canadian rock band Simple Plan will be performing at Idea Live Arena, Kuala Lumpur, on 21 November 2026 as part of its ‘’The Bigger Than You Think’’ tour.

On Instagram, the band said they were excited to return to the region that has supported them for years. They’ll be meeting and performing for fans in Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Hong Kong soon. The last time Simple Plan was in Asia was three years ago.

Additionally, Simple Plan is celebrating its 25th anniversary and is making the tour special with their friend, Canadian singer-songwriter Lolo.

Pre-sale for Kuala Lumpur starts on 4 May at 11am, while general sales, including VIP tickets, start at 11am on 5 May.

Here are the rest of the tour dates if you plan to travel with the band:

22 November – Singapore, SG Indoor Stadium

25 November– Manila (PH), Araneta Coliseum

27 November– Jakarta (Indonesia), Tennis Indoor Senayan

28 November– Surabaya (Indonesia), Jatim Expo Surabaya

1 December– Hong Kong, AXA Wonderland

Is Evanescence coming to KL?

Malaysian and Indonesian music fans are excited as billboards in various parts of Jakarta and KL are showing a fiery logo, believed to be the logo of American rock band Evanescence.

Screenshots from Threads

Kosmo’s entertainment section HibGlam posted a video on Threads of the logo on a billboard in Bukit Bintang, a hint that Evanescence might be coming to Malaysia as well!

For those who are curious, the logo is a stylised hourglass symbolising the continuous movement of time.

Evanescence previously performed in Kuala Lumpur on 23 February 2012 at KL Live.

So far, no official dates have been confirmed yet, so we’ll all have to keep an eye out for news.

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