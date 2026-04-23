Keeping It Real: How Kanna Curry House’s Simple Relatable Videos Resonate With Viewers

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It’s refreshing to see a brand lean into creativity and actually have fun with its content. Kanna Curry House has just done that with hilarious yet relatable videos.

The AI conversation has made its way into the restaurant industry too. In one of the videos, a staff member pretended to grumpily wait for AI to take over his job of cleaning, washing the dishes, and even making roti canai.

The staff members were also aware of the global climate, what with the conflicts around the world, and indirectly assured everyone they would ‘’do what they love’’ aka making us food even while the world burns in the background.

What will they do when the world ends? They have a video for that, too! Just like most of us, they plan to have one last good and grand meal at the restaurant.

Perhaps the most relatable business-themed video is when the staff members pretended their marketing person was away for Raya.

Taking over the social media page for the day, they leaned into the chaos and admitted they had no idea what they were doing, but hoped their marketing person was proud of them.

They’ve also tapped into popular social media trends, including a challenge where their boss promises them a holiday if their latest post hits 100k likes, and ending the clip with a cheeky plea for viewers to show some love.

Social media users played along and worked together to get one of the staff members, Sathish, his holiday wish.

Social media users took the time to follow up with the restaurant and make ”friendly threats” to make sure Sathish gets his off days. Even the job portal Jobstreet chimed in and told Sathish to look for them if he didn’t get his time off.

In response, Sathish made a video thanking them and shared that he had already booked his vacation tickets.

At the end of the day, Kanna Curry House inadvertently showed that content creation doesn’t have to feel like work.

Letting staff get creative and have fun in front of the camera is a great way to boost morale on long days, foster teamwork, and bring out personalities that audiences genuinely connect with.

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