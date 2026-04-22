Big Bikes: You See Them Leaving KL Every Weekend But Where Do They Go?

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If you head out of Kuala Lumpur at the crack of dawn and go along interstate highways, you’ll see many big, high-powered motorcycles barreling down the road going to God-knows-where.

Some of them will be riding alone, some in convoys, and if you’re not a rider yourself, you might wonder where do they go to hang out?

Well, the outskirts of the capital city actually has many lepak joints bikers love to go to for fresh air, good food, and coffee.

Of course, they’re not exclusive to big bike riders only. Anyone who loves getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city would enjoy these ngopi spots too!

1. Kupi Tunggal – Janda Baik

Image: Google

One underrated spot for coffee and some light eats bikers like to go to is Kupi Tunggal in Janda Baik, Pahang.

This little coffee kiosk serves legit brewed coffee in an amazing setting: right next to a river stream!

If you’re feeling a little hot, take a dip in the cool natural stream. It’s almost like having a mini camping trip. Image: Shahril

There’s a range of coffee-based drinks you can order, including good old Americano, creamy café latte, or some specialty drinks like their Gula Apong coffee.

They’re only open on weekends, and always make sure to check if they are actually open as they sometimes close due to emergencies.

You can reach Kupi Tunggal via their official Instagram page HERE.

Image: Shahril

Address: Lot 25989, Kuala Lurah, Kampung Janda Baik, 28750 Bentong, Pahang

Opening hours: Saturday & Sunday, 8:30am to 6:00pm

2. Kopi Ladang – Janda Baik

Image: Shahril

Another favourite Janda Baik breakfast spot for weekend warriors is Kopi Ladang.

This spot is a lot bigger than a kiosk. It’s a two-storey restaurant that serves all sorts of Malaysian favourites like nasi lemak, nasi kerabu, lontong, soto, and lempeng.

Their coffee selection is also very large, from local black coffee to interesting ones like Popcorn Latte.

We highly recommend their Nasi Lemak Ayam Berempah or Nasi Kerabu Ayam Bakar if you’re there for the first time.

Image: Shahril

The only downside is that the place can get really packed on weekends, so either get there early or be ready to stand in a long queue.

Check out their menu HERE.

Address: Lot 6503, Kg janda baik, 28750 Bentong, Pahang

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 7:00am to 7:00pm (closed on Wednesdays)

3. Nasi Kerabu Sedap @ Kak Yati – Tanjung Malim

Image: Google

This place is a little further out if you head north, but we can assure you that the food is worth the 80-kilometer trip.

Nasi Kerabu Sedap lives up to its name as the roadside warung does not skimp on flavour at all.

Their signature nasi kerabu comes with a hearty ayam goreng berempah with all the traditional fixings such as coconut shavings, onions, cabbage, salted egg, and fish keropok. There are also fish or beef options to choose from for your nasi kerabu.

Image: Shahril

We also highly recommend their nasi dagang, which is rich, creamy, and aromatic.

Address: They don’t have a lot address but here’s their location on Google Maps.

Opening hours:

Monday: 7:00am to 1:00pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 7:00am to 1:00pm

Thursday: 7:00am to 1:00pm

Friday: 9:00am to 1:00pm

Saturday and Sunday: 7:30am to 12:00pm

4. 7 Half Cafe – Titi, Negeri Sembilan

Image: Shahril

The cozy 7 Half Cafe in the town of Titi is not always crowded but its charm will hook you right in.

Vintage posters, cameras, books, and toys give this quirky little cafe a nostalgic vibe, which is the perfect setting to enjoy a cup of brewed coffee.

Nestled along a narrow lane in a housing area, the spot is pretty quiet and secluded so you know you’ll get to enjoy your flat white in peace, or have quiet conversations with friends.

Image: Shahril

The owner of the cafe grinds the coffee beans himself and brews them fresh daily, which gives off that pleasant coffee aroma as you walk in. They also have waffles if you’re feeling a little peckish, but there are no heavy meals on the menu here, just so you know.

Parking can be a little tricky as the lane where the cafe sits is pretty narrow, but there’s plenty of space to park along the adjacent main road.

Image: Shahril

Address: 7, Jalan Belakang, 71600 Titi, Negeri Sembilan

Opening hours:

Friday: 6:00pm to 11:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am to 11:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am to 6:00pm

5. Leng’s Cafe – Bukit Tinggi

Image: Shahril

Just a short ride from the city, Leng’s Cafe sits atop a hill which offers panoramic views of Bukit Tinggi’s lush greenery.

This hilltop spot is a popular stop for bikers who just want a short morning ride for coffee and breakfast and then head back to the city before lunch time.

Leng’s Cafe has quite an extensive breakfast menu ranging from English breakfasts to waffles. They also serve light bites such as chicken nuggets, french fries, cheesy wedges, and more.

Image: Shahril

There are many drinks to wet your whistle, from all sorts of coffee-based beverages to teas and sodas.

We recommend their Orange Americano coffee for a zesty and refreshing caffeine hit, perfect for boosting your mood in the morning.

Screenshot

Address: Lot 8429, Mukim, Kampung Bukit Tinggi, 28750 Bentong, Pahang

Opening hours: Daily, 7:45am to 7:00pm. Closes at 5pm on Sundays.

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