Henry Golding Is Back In Malaysia, Catches Up With Friends Over Banana Leaf

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Fans of Henry Golding got excited when it was revealed that the actor was back in Malaysia. The actor, who had starred in various Hollywood roles, currently resides in Los Angeles, California, with his family.

The excitement began when Golding shared a picture of the Kuala Lumpur skyline on his Instagram Story with the caption, ‘Apa kabar?’ (How are you?)

Screenshot from Instagram

Like any Malaysian, Golding’s first agenda of the day was to seek out delicious local food. In his next story, he shared a picture of himself with his friends dining at Bala’s Banana Leaf.

He also visited Grumpy Bagels, posting a picture of the cafe’s interior, and said he’s happy to see entrepreneurs in the city doing well.

However, some took offence at his misspelling of ‘’kabar’’ while others found no issue with it.

The discourse also reflected on how language is dynamic and fluid, and changes with the times.

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