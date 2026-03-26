Hari Raya Loot: Malaysians Show Stuff Their Parents Take Home From Open House Visits

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When you visit an open house on Hari Raya, chances are you won’t go home empty-handed (or with an empty stomach). You might get some Duit Raya from a generous relative despite being over 30 years old, sometimes a gift that’s not in cash form, and of course all the rendang and lemang you could eat.

Another thing that’s common to take home, especially among the makciks and sometimes pakciks, are household items and fruits.

One TikTok user shared a video of their family leaving an open house, with one of them carrying a potted plant.

The caption said: “POV: Your mum goes out to beraya and brings home a tree.”

Others showed things they brought back from Raya open houses

In the comments section, many could relate to the mother who would bring home unconventional items from somebody else’s open house during Hari Raya.

Some also shared hilarious comments that are relatable to most Malaysians who visit open houses with their parents.

One TikTok user said even her father does the same thing, and shared a photo of a car trunk filled with plants and coconuts.

Hari Raya is more than just celebrating the beginning of Syawal

For many Malaysians, celebrating Hari Raya is not just about eating amazing food and getting Duit Raya, it’s also about spending quality time with family, forgiveness, and being generous to others.

Giving away potted plants, fruits, and even household items is a pretty normal thing among Malaysian families and friends, especially during Aidilfitri celebrations.

As the saying goes: “Jangan tolak rezeki”.

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