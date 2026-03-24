Squad Up, Malaysia — Malique, Kidd Santhe & Yonnyboii Squad Up For PUBG MOBILE’s 8th Anniversary Anthem

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Winner winner, chicken dinner just got a soundtrack.

As PUBG MOBILE hits its 8th anniversary, the game isn’t just loading up another match. It’s calling in an all-star squad from Malaysia’s hip-hop scene to celebrate.

The result? A high-energy anthem titled “Infiniti – Kita Up” that feels like the musical equivalent of surviving a final circle clutch.

Leading the drop are three heavy hitters: Kidd Santhe, Malique, and Yonnyboii — a cross-generational squad that mirrors exactly what PUBG MOBILE has always been about: veterans, rookies, and everyone in between jumping into the same battleground.

A Track That Feels Like the Final Circle

“Infiniti – Kita Up” isn’t just another promo track — it’s built to capture that adrenaline spike when the zone shrinks, your squad’s down to two, and every footstep matters.

From late-night rank pushes to chaotic hot drops, the song channels the heartbeat of the PUBG MOBILE community: fast, loud, and unapologetically alive. Think of it as the background music to your next revive or that one match where your squad actually communicates properly (rare, but it happens).

According to PUBG MOBILE Malaysia’s Product Manager, the track is meant to bottle up the game’s core: community, chaos, and those unforgettable moments that keep players dropping back in.

Old School Meets New School, Just Like Your Squad

The collab itself is a clever nod to the game’s ecosystem.

Malique brings that OG energy — the seasoned player who knows every angle, every rotation.

Kidd Santhe and Yonnyboii represent the new wave — aggressive, unpredictable, and always pushing the meta.

It’s basically your squad composition in audio form.

Sony Music also highlights the collaboration as proof that music, like gaming, can unite communities across generations, cultures, and playstyles.

Mark Your Map, Here’s What’s Dropping

This isn’t just a one-off event. PUBG MOBILE is running a full-on anniversary campaign:

27 March 2026 – Official release of “Infiniti – Kita Up” on streaming platforms

– Official release of “Infiniti – Kita Up” on streaming platforms 3 April 2026 – Lyrics video drops (time to memorise before blasting it mid-match)

– Lyrics video drops (time to memorise before blasting it mid-match) 4 April 2026 – Live performance by Kidd Santhe & Yonnyboii at Sunway Pyramid, where the virtual battleground meets the real world

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you’re stepping out of the plane and into a concert, this is it.

Eight Years In and Still No Signs of Slowing Down

Since its battle royale debut, PUBG MOBILE has built a massive global player base, with millions still dropping into maps daily to loot, shoot, and survive.

Eight years on, it’s clear the game isn’t just about getting that chicken dinner anymore. It’s about the culture that’s grown around it.

And with “Infiniti – Kita Up”, PUBG MOBILE is doubling down on that identity, proving that whether you’re a camper, a rusher, or that one friend who insists on landing alone — there’s a place for you in the squad.

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