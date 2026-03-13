How An Innocent Question About Ginseng Showed Her Husband Was A Beloved Teacher

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Threads user’s innocent question about a ginseng revealed that her husband is a beloved lecturer by his students.

User @nishazai93 shared that her husband received a special ginseng gift from his students and wondered what to do with it. She also posted pictures of the ginseng that came in a decorated case.

Screenshot from Threads

Upon seeing the pictures, a netizen wrote that @nishazai93’s husband must be loved by his students because the ginseng in question is a high-grade gift typically given to respectable people and the elderly to keep them healthy.

A user translated the words on the box, which stated that the wild ginseng was grown for 15 years in Jilin, China. Describing the ginseng as an excellent medicinal herb, it’s priced around RM1,500.

Some users shared that it’s not the ordinary ginseng found in shops, and suggested boiling the ginseng in chicken soup or using it bit by bit to make herbal drinks.

However, another user said the ginseng is collection-grade and advised her to keep it as a display instead. The same user admitted that if they received the ginseng as a gift, they would find it hard to cook it due to its high value.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.