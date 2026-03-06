This Lady Thought That Grab Told Her To “Sabar” Because Her Order Was Delayed — You Won’t Believe What Happened Next

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So people say that patience is a virtue… but it hits differently when the universe—or in this case, your delivery app—is telling you to practise it.

Picture this… It’s six o’clock in the evening, and you’ve just ordered groceries on Grab, counting down the minutes to dinner.

You’re tired after a long day, your stomach is growling, and you’re a little bit moody too, wondering when your order will arrive… when suddenly your phone pings you with an update on your order:

“Sabar’s on the way.”

For a split second, you do a double-take. “Wait… is the app giving me attitude? Telling me to be chill and wait while I’m hangry, right now!?”

That exact moment of confusion happened to Haniz Amirah, a Threads user who was ready to cancel her order when she saw that the store was still preparing it, and that her delivery would be delayed.

She thought, “Ugh, never mind, I’ll just cancel.” But then she looked closer at the notification and realised that Grab wasn’t preaching patience…

“Sabar” was literally the name of the Abang Grab rider bringing her groceries over!

“Waited for over an hour for my groceries, almost cancelled, then I saw ‘Sabar’s on the way.’ I was shocked—I thought Grab was telling me to be patient,” wrote Haniz in her post.

(Credit: hanizs/Threads)

She added that when she first saw the word “sabar” (which means “patience” in Malay) on the app, she was completely ready to lose her cool.

“I was in a bad mood since I was cooking, and my order still hadn’t arrived. But then I realised Abang Sabar—the rider—was on the way, and I ended up being patient,” she explained, after realising what was actually happening.

(Credit: hanizs/Threads)

And just like that, what started as a frustrating moment turned into a viral giggle-fest, with the internet, of course, losing it and couldn’t stop laughing at the crazy coincidence.

(Credit: hanizs/Threads)

Some said they were just as confused as Haniz was at the beginning…

(Credit: hanizs/Threads)

While others argued that Abang Sabar deserves extra credit for his unique name…

(Credit: hanizs/Threads)

Grab Malaysia’s official account even joined in on the comments, leaning into the playful pun to apologise for the delay.

While Haniz, now fully aware of the mix-up, took it all in stride and stayed completely chill, replied that the Abang rider’s name had made up for the delay and that all was forgiven.

(Credit: hanizs/Threads)

What started as a simple misunderstanding quickly captured Malaysians’ attention. But Grab didn’t stop there. They took the lighthearted moment and transformed it into something much bigger.

From Viral Post to Raya Musical

Inspired by the classic song Tunggu Sekejap by legendary Malaysian icon Tan Sri P. Ramlee, which he originally performed in his 1958 film Sarjan Hassan, Grab’s latest musical short film titled Sabar’s On The Way, takes the simple idea of waiting and turns it into a modern, relatable and heartwarming story.

Garnering over 2 million views and counting at the time of writing, the roughly three-minute short draws directly from Haniz’s viral experience with her delayed grocery order and Abang Sabar.

The short transformed a funny, bewildering moment into a lighthearted celebration of patience, humour, and the little moments that bring us Malaysians together—especially during the fasting month of Ramadan.

(Credit: Grab Official/YouTube)

The film highlights the daily grind of Grab riders and partners navigating traffic, rushing between pickups, and working long hours, even in bad weather.

At the same time, it captures the customers’ perspective, from families to individuals eagerly waiting for their meals and deliveries to arrive.

Both sides are waiting. Both sides practising the virtue of sabar 😌🧘

(Credit: Grab Official/YouTube)

The musical even revived Haniz’s 2025 post, with several viewers noting that they came over to her original online confession after seeing Grab’s video, and were pleasantly surprised to learn it was based on a real story.

She said she found it amusing that Grab turned her story of waiting for onions and groceries into a musical.

(Credit: hanizs/Threads)

Haniz and Abang Sabar even make an appearance in the video, so be sure to catch the short musical number below to experience the fun retelling of a moment that actually happened yourself.

And the next time your order takes longer, particularly this Ramadan and Raya season, just remember that sometimes a little sabar goes a long way.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.