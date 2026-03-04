From Siti To Perry: Fresh Raya Tracks To Play At This Year’s Open House

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s that time of year again! The 2026 Raya song season is officially in full swing, and Malaysian artists are delivering a mix of high-energy pop, nostalgic ballads, and a few controversial tracks that have everyone talking on social media.

Whether you’re looking for a sing-along on the drive back to your kampung or background music during your open house, check out some of these fresh releases by local artists for Hari Raya 2026.

Datuk Siti Nurhaliza – Beraya Dengan Saya

The nation’s Biduanita Negara is back with a fast-paced, high-energy track. It’s already being hailed for its vocal technicality (expect some high notes!) and a catchy beat that’s perfect for open-house playlists.

This could potentially be the go-to song for Datuk Siti Nurhaliza fans this year as she calls for everyone to celebrate Hari Raya no matter where they are, capturing the joy and excitement of the season’s festivities.

Ernie Zakri and Syamel – Suasana Raya

This power couple took their celebrations to Hong Kong for the music video. It’s a bright, cheerful duet that features their signature harmonies and a cameo by their daughter Khawla (Lala), adding a sweet family touch.

The video was made in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, aimed at Malaysians who are looking to travel during the Raya holidays. It includes a “Muslim-Friendly Guide to Raya in Hong Kong”.

Hael Husaini and ALPHA – Raya Macam Raya

Hael continues his streak of modern Raya anthems. This one leans into his signature style: stylish, slightly moody but with a “hooky” chorus that’s designed to go viral.

This more upbeat and fast-paced track could be suitable for getting you into the mood as you put on your best Baju Melayu or Baju Kurung on the first day of Raya.

Bella Astillah – Ya Raya

Marking her first-ever solo Raya single, this track blends modern pop with traditional influences. It’s been described as a “dream come true” project for her and has a very relatable “missing home” vibe.

In an Instagram post, Bella highlighted the 160,000 views her Raya debut song managed to garner on YouTube, and expressed her appreciation to the public and her fans for their support.

Perry Kuan and Layla Sania – Raya Berseri

A beautiful cross-cultural collaboration that emphasizes unity. It’s a fresh, uplifting track that showcases how the festive spirit transcends different backgrounds.

Fun fact: Layla is a Mandopop singer of Malay descent, which further strengthens the fact that Malaysia is not just a nation with many different cultures, but one that also blends it all together.

Raya Releases That Divided Malaysians

Amid the flood of new Raya songs that were released, there were a number of tracks that gained notoriety among Malaysians.

One of those tracks is by Agy, whose real name is Muhammad Affizy Mohd Khairy. The 29-year-old content creator released a music video titled “LaLa Raya”, which seems to have rubbed locals the wrong way.

While the song does feature local Aidilfitri elements such as traditional Malay outfits and lyrics about food and going back to one’s hometown, Agy faced criticism for his vocal performance, which some listeners described as “nasal” or “high-pitched”.

Meanwhile, singer Ifa Raziah released a Raya track accompanied by a music video which also garnered some mixed responses.

Her new song titled “Gedik Gedik Raya” certainly lived up to its title, sparking a mix of amusement and annoyance across Malaysian social media.

These are just some of our fresh picks for this year’s Raya festivities, for those of you who wish to add some new energy to your Raya playlist.

With so many new releases this year, there’s no reason to miss the classics from artists like Dato’ Sudirman Arshad, Tan Sri P. Ramlee, and national songstress Datuk Sharifah Aini.

Raya songs will always evolve over the years and who knows, some may even become new classics (or be forever doomed as an undying meme).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.