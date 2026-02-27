The ‘’Celestial Smiley’’ Is Real But It Can Look Funny In Real Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You might have seen this post online about a ”Celestial Smiley” happening on 27 February 2026, and wondered how true it is.

Is there such a thing as a Celestial Smiley?

A sample of an online post about Celestial Smiley that was widely shared.

Here are the facts:

The Celestial Smiley is a real phenomenon known as a triple conjunction. It happens when the moon, Venus, and Jupiter align to form what looks like a smiley. In the sky, Venus and Jupiter resemble eyes, while the crescent moon resembles an upturned smile.

However, the real Celestial Smiley in the sky may not look as polished as the picture shown in the post. In real life, the Celestial Smiley may look distorted with the ‘’eyes’’ set far apart.

Depending on where you’re viewing it from, you might get a sad and distorted-looking Celestial Smiley instead, like what occurred in Singapore last year.

The Celestial Smiley is predicted to take place shortly after sunset until just before sunrise, so we might just have missed it. Better luck next time! In 2025, the Celestial Smiley could be seen on the east horizon around 5.30am.

