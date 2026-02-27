Juice Who? Frozen Watermelon Cubes Become An Unexpected Ramadan Hit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

People usually complain that fruit juice sold in stalls and restaurants is watered down with ice and water.

So, Threads user @aidayasmin_1’s husband had an ingenious idea for their watermelon juice stall this Ramadan.

He decided that he would sell pure watermelon juice, untainted by ice or water, and keep the drinks cool by using frozen watermelon juice cubes. Real fruit ice cubes!

Aida jokingly shared that her husband’s idea could turn out to be brilliant or really stupid and asked if anyone would buy their drinks.

Screenshot from Threads.

It turned out that the idea was a success. Not only that, they were suddenly faced with a demand for the frozen watermelon cubes as well!

Due to the popularity, Aida had to post another update to clarify their product. She explained that the frozen watermelon cubes aren’t actually for sale and reiterated that they functioned as ice cubes for the watermelon juice they’re selling.

However, the couple doesn’t want to disappoint their newfound customers and has decided to give away the frozen watermelon cubes for free when they’re available. Aida suggests they put the frozen watermelon cubes into the watermelon juice, or they can also request a separate bag from them for free.

Screenshot from Threads.

Aida reminded everyone that the frozen watermelon cubes are in limited supply, so they can’t promise to give them all away for free.

She added that the availability of the frozen watermelon cubes depends on how long they stayed in the freezer that day.

She thanked everyone for their outpouring support and apologised in advance if they couldn’t give the frozen watermelon cubes that day.

In the comments, many advised the couple to sell the frozen watermelon cubes as well. Given the rare demand, many feel the couple should seize the opportunity.

They also praised the couple for their product and marketing ingenuity.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.